Arkansas Dropped in Tulsa Finale

June 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - The Arkansas Travelers were held to five hits in a 7-0 loss to the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday afternoon. Drillers' starter Justin Wrobleski worked seven innings allowing just four singles and a walk to earn his fifth win of the season. Travs starter Jimmy Joyce authored four scoreless innings including five strikeouts before reaching his pitch limit. Tulsa immediately jumped on the bullpen and scored all seven of the runs off Arkansas relievers.

Moments That Mattered

* Brendon Davis hit the second pitch from Raul Alcantara for a leadoff homer in the bottom of the fifth giving Tulsa the lead right away against the Travs bullpen.

* Damon Keith opened the very next inning with another home run. The Drillers would add another tally in that sixth inning to push their lead to three.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Harry Ford: 1-3, BB, SB

* RHP Jimmy Joyce: 4 IP, 3 H, BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas has the division lead for the first half title with six games to play and a magic number of five.

* The Travs were shutout three times in four losses during the series.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon with RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-2, 3.71) making the start against LHP Justin Wrobleski (4-2, 3.41). First pitch is set for 1:00 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

