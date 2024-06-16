RoughRiders Win Seventh in a Row, Defeat Sod Poodles 12-0

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took down the Amarillo Sod Poodles 12-0 on Sunday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (43-20) started the scoring in the first inning against Amarillo (26-37) starter Dylan File (2-6). The Riders loaded the bases before Cody Freeman drove in Kellen Strahm with a fielder's choice. Keyber Rodriguez added to the lead with an RBI single, plating Liam Hicks. Maximo Acosta capped off the scoring with an RBI single that brought Freeman across the plate to give Frisco a 3-0 lead.

Emiliano Teodo (4-1) wiped out the side with three strikeouts in the second inning on his way to 5.0 scoreless, two hit innings that saw the righty tie his career high with 11 punchouts. He needed just 68 pitches to cruise through five frames.

The Riders added a run on an RBI groundout by Rodriguez in the third inning.

Frainyer Chavez belted his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot to give Frisco a 6-0 advantage in the bottom of the fourth.

In the home half of the sixth inning, Abimelec Ortiz hammered his second homer in as many days to extend the Frisco lead to 7-0.

The Riders added two more in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run single from Rodriguez, plating Aaron Zavala and Freeman to make it a 9-0 game.

The Riders used a walk, hit-by-pitch, error and two singles to push across three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Triston Polley, Steven Jennings, Ricky DeVito and Robby Ahlstrom combined to toss 4.0 scoreless, two-hit innings in the 12-0 win.

Rodriguez led the way with four RBI and Acosta collected three hits.

With Midland's loss earlier in the day, Frisco clinched the first half crown in the Texas League South, securing a spot in the 2024 postseason.

The RoughRiders begin a six-game series with the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18th.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

