Steven Matz Throws Three Perfect Innings in Rehab

June 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Steven Matz rehabbed for the second time this week for Springfield on Sunday, working three perfect innings with five strikeouts. The Cardinals however fell 14-7 in the finale at the hands of the NW Arkansas Naturals.

Decisions:

W: Will Fleming (2-3)

L: Alex Cornwell (3-1)

Notables:

The Cardinals allowed 21 hits, a season-high

Catcher Luis Rodriguez pitched for Springfield in the ninth. He was the first Cardinal position player to pitch this season.

Springfield has lost seven straight games, their longest stretch of the season.

NW Arkansas swept the six-game series, the first time that's happened to Springfield in 2024.

The Cardinals remain a game and a half back of first with six games left in the first half.

On Deck:

Tuesday, June 18 at 6:35 PM: SPR RHP Edwin Nuñez (0-3, 5.91) vs CC RHP Tyler Guilfoil (3-6, 4.07)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

