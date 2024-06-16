Bloss & Gomez No-Hit Missions

June 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Jake Bloss and Cesar Gomez made history in the Alamo City Saturday night, teaming for the first nine-inning no-hitter in 19 seasons of Hooks Baseball, as Corpus Christi blanked the Missions, 3-0, before a crowd of 4,476 at Wolff Stadium.

Bloss breezed six while permitting three baserunners over 6 1/3 innings before being forced to exit due to a pitch count of 82.

Gomez followed with 2 2/3 perfect frames, striking out three. The Fort Worth native also made a terrific sliding effort from the mound, turning a swinging bunt into the third out of the eighth inning on a bang-bang play.

Gomez, who has retired 26 of the last 29 batters he's faced spread over six outings, garnered the final out of the no-no on a chopper to second baseman Jeremy Arocho.

Bloss, outdueling Padres top pitching prospect Robby Snelling for this third Double-A win, owns a 1.61 ERA in eight Corpus Christi assignments. The Georgetown product stands 4-2 with a 1.74 ERA in 12 starts between the Hooks and High-A Asheville, placing among the Minor League leaders in opponent batting average (.144, 2nd), WHIP (0.82, 4th), and ERA (8th).

6 1/3 innings of no-hit, shutout baseball by Jake Bloss tonight.

The Hooks managed all of their runs in the sixth. And fittingly, their catcher Collin Price started the scoring with a no-doubt, lead-off home run to left field. Pascanel Ferreras cracked a double down the left-field line, paving the way toward a string of singles by Jacob Melton, Tommy Sacco Jr., and Kenedy Corona, with Sacco and Corona picking up RBIs.

Left fielder Zach Cole and Melton, patrolling center, took base hits away with diving catches in the second and third, respectively.

