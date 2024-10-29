Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Head North for Division Matchups

The Portland Winterhawks look to bounce back after a challenging Halloweekend homestand with an upcoming road trip through Washington. They'll first take on the Spokane Chiefs on Friday, November 1, before facing the Seattle Thunderbirds in their first Portland's CW TV game of the season on Saturday, November 2.

Hot Hawks:

Captain Kyle Chyzowski continues to lead the way, recording a goal over the weekend and maintaining his team-high totals in goals (9) and assists (11).

Forward David Hoy scored his first WHL goal as Portland's lone tally in the game against Edmonton on Saturday.

Forward Diego Buttazzoni picked up two assists in Sunday's game, contributing on both Winterhawks' goals.

Forward Josh Zakreski had a strong weekend with two assists in the game against Everett, marking a multi-point performance.

Play of the Week:

Kyle Chyzowski's game-tying goal against the Silvertips on Sunday was a beauty, as he deked the goaltender and tucked the puck in on his backhand on the power play before going flying.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 1 vs. Edmonton (Saturday):

The Winterhawks fell to the Oil Kings in a 7-1 loss on Saturday night. Edmonton surged with four tallies in the first two periods before David Hoy scored his first WHL goal in the third, getting Portland on the board.

Portland 2 vs. Everett 4 (Sunday):

The Winterhawks put up a fight against the Silvertips but ultimately fell 4-2 in a Sunday matchup. Tyson Jugnauth opened the scoring, and Kyle Chyzowski notched a power-play goal, but the Silvertips added two goals in the final two frames to seal the win.

The Week Ahead:

The Winterhawks hit the road to face the Spokane Chiefs on Friday, November 1, at 7:05 p.m. and continue north to face the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday, November 2, at 6:05 p.m. The team looks to regain momentum as they head into the new month. Watch Saturday's game on Portland's CW or tune in on WHL Live!

Upcoming Promo Nights:

Friday, November 15 - Hawks Fight Hunger

Friday, November 22 - Toy Drive

Friday, November 29 - Hometown Heroes

