Four Silvertip Prospects Shine at 2024 WHL Cup

October 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - Four Everett Silvertip signed prospects excelled at the 2024 WHL Cup in Red Deer, Alberta. Mirco Dufour and Jaxon Pisani captured gold with Team Alberta, while William Picklyk earned silver with Team Manitoba. Eddy Spytz, meanwhile, ranked as one of the tournament's strongest scorers for Team BC.

Dufour, selected 19th-overall in the 2024 WHL Draft, posted three goals and four assists over five games with Team Alberta. The forward from Rocky View, AB has spent the 2024-25 campaign with Calgary Edge School U18 Prep, where he has four goals and six assists in seven games.

Joining Dufour in celebration of a gold medal is defenseman Jaxon Pisani, Everett's second-round pick in 2024. Pisani had one assist over five games. He has accumulated one goal and nine assists over seven regular season games with the St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA.

Forward William Picklyk recorded an assist in Team Manitoba's opening game of the tournament as the team captured a silver medal. Picklyk, taken in the fifth round by the Tips in 2024, has amassed eight goals and three assists over four regular season games with Pilot Mound Academy U18 Prep.

Eddy Spytz posted three goals and four assists over five games played with Team BC, with four of his seven total points coming on the powerplay. Spyz, a third-round pick for Everett, is a forward at St. George's School U18 Prep, where he has three goals and four assists in nine games.

This marks the second year in which a Silvertip prospect has earned gold at the WHL Cup, as defenseman Brek Liske delivered the game-winner in the shootout for Team Manitoba in 2023.

