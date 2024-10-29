Goldsmith's overtime winner gives Americans seventh straight win

October 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Terrell Goldsmith's first goal as a member of the Tri-City Americans (8-3-1-0) capped off a comeback victory as the Americans won their seventh straight game, 6-5 in overtime against the Edmonton Oil Kings (5-5-1-1) Monday night.

Jake Gudelj opened the scoring on a power play 10:27 into the game, blasting home a one timer from the right circle. Max Curran and Jackson Smith picked up assists on Gudelj's second of the season. Just 41 seconds later a shot from Goldsmith hit Gavin Garland on its way to the net, putting the Americans up 2-0.

Oil Kings captain Gavin Hodnett got one back for Edmonton on a power play of their own late in the period, sending the two teams to the locker room with Tri-City leading 2-1.

The second period had a slow start, but Edmonton came to life with three quick goals halfway through the frame. Marshall Finnie, Miroslav Holinka and Jack Toogood all scored in a 2:28 span to put the Oil Kings up 4-2.

The Americans couldn't sustain much pressure in the Edmonton zone for the majority of the second period, heading into the locker room trailing by two.

A second power play goal for the Americans early in the third period gave them the spark they needed. Brandon Whynott had the puck behind the Edmonton net and slid it out to the slot where Cash Koch fired a shot over the glove of Hudson Perry, pulling Tri-City within one 2:38 into the third.

Tri-City's penalty kill came up with a big stop shortly after the goal, denying the Oil Kings on a five-on-three chance to keep the game within one.

While playing four-on-four later in the period the Americans tied the game. Curran skated into the Edmonton zone on right wing and snapped a shot over the glove of Perry for his third goal of the season.

A minute later Josh Mori restored Edmonton's lead by jumping on his own rebound off the rush, putting Edmonton ahead 5-4 with 5:35 to play.

The goal didn't deter the Americans as just 16 seconds later Gudelj scored his second of the night on a similar play to Curran's goal, scoring from the right circle off the rush to pull Tri-City even at five with 5:19 remaining.

The clock ran out as the game went to overtime, already the fifth overtime game for Tri-City this season.

In the extra frame Lukas Matecha made four saves in the Americans net, none bigger than a breakaway save on Roan Woodward just moments before Tri-City won the game. Jake Sloan gathered the rebound and found Goldmith heading up ice.

The defenseman gained the Edmonton line and skated down the slot before leaning into a wrist shot, beating Perry on the blocker side to end the game.

The win gave Tri-City their seventh victory in a row, the first time they've won seven straight since the last seven games of the 2022-23 regular season. Tri-City continues their six-game home stand when they host the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday night.

Announced attendance was 2,661.

