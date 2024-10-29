Wild Announce Retirement of Forward Ty Fraser

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced the retirement of forward Ty Fraser Tuesday afternoon.

Fraser departs the organization after 122 games with the Winnipeg ICE and Wenatchee Wild, remaining with the Western Hockey League club amid its relocation from Manitoba to Washington last summer. He posted seven goals and 20 assists during his time with the ICE and Wild, including 66 games and 15 points during his tenure in Wenatchee.

The Wild sincerely thank Ty Fraser for his service to the club and wish him all success in his future endeavors.

