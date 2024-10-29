Military Appreciation Night Set for November 6th
October 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced that their annual Military Appreciation Night presented by the Lethbridge Herald will take place on Wednesday, November 6th when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.
The Hurricanes will honour past and present military members who fought and continue to fight for our freedoms in advance to Remembrance Day on November 11th. Lethbridge will hold a special pre-game ceremony which will feature a tribute to the 100-year anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, the Last Post and a Moment of Silence along with a special ceremonial puck drop.
Military members will receive a free ticket to the game on Wednesday, November 6th. Members, current and veteran, must provide proper credentials to be able to receive the ticket - one per person. Additional tickets for family and friends can be purchased at a group rate for the game including $20.00 for adults and $13.00 for youth.
Military ticket must be received in person at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Tickets Centre and will not be valid for purchase online or by phone. The ticket must be redeemed prior to 5:00pm on Wednesday, November 6th.
The Hurricanes continue a three-game homestand on Wednesday, October 30th when they welcome the Swift Current Broncos at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena for the B93 Halloween Howler. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.
