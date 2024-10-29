Americans acquire goaltender Logan Cunningham from Saskatoon

October 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Goaltender Logan Cunningham with the Saskatoon Blades

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today that the team has acquired 2005-born goaltender Logan Cunningham from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a 2025 8th round pick. Cunningham will remain in Junior 'A'.

"Logan is an experienced WHL goaltender who will add depth to our team in the event of an injury to one of our goaltenders, or absences due to the World Junior Tournament," said Tory.

Cunningham, from Sherwood Park, Alberta, was originally drafted in the seventh round, 150th overall, by the Victoria Royals in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. Over the past four seasons he has appeared in 41 WHL games with the Royals, Edmonton Oil Kings and Saskatoon Blades.

He made one start for the Blades this season, making 27 saves in an overtime win against the Regina Pats on October 15.

Last season with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Battlefords North Stars Cunningham posted a 13-3 record before going 4-4 in the playoffs with a .915 save percentage.

