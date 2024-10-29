Oil Kings Fall in Overtime Thriller to Americans

October 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Kennewick, Wash. - The Edmonton Oil Kings fell in a 6-5 overtime thriller to the Tri-City Americans on Monday night in Kennewick at the Toyota Center as they hit the midway point of their six-game U.S. road trip.

It was a game that saw each team have two-goals leads, and end-to-end action with multiple time that saw goals scored in quick succesion.

"Well, I thought in all three, but probably the first two periods, I thought we did some of the best things I've seen," said Oil Kings Head Coach Luke Pierce. "Special teams were a little sloppy, but five on five, I thought we were absolutely dominant and that's a tough one to swallow."

Tri-City got on the board in the first period with goals separated by 41 second from Jake Gudelj, and Gavin Garland to make it 2-0, before Edmonton responded on the powerplay with Gavin Hodnett's sixth of the campaign.

Then in the second, the Oil Kings scored three more unanswered to take a 4-2 lead as Marshall Finnie, Miroslav Holinka, and Jack Toogood all scored in a span of 2:28 as the Oil Kings held the lead through two periods.

In the third, the back-and-forth contest continued as Cash Koch scored on an Americans powerplay to make it 4-3 before chaos ensued. As teams played four-on-four, Max Curran tied the game 4-4 at the 13:23 mark of the third. Josh Mori restored the Oil Kings lead with a great individual effort just 1:02 later. That lead only lasted 16 seconds as Gudelj tied the game for Tri-City. The teams went back-and-forth for the remainder of the period, but neither team could get one to go, leading to Overtime.

In overtime, the Oil Kings had a breakaway chance that was stopped by Lukas Matceha, leading the Americans the other way where Terrell Goldsmith scored his first of the season.

Pierce said he felt like the group deserved a better fate in the game.

"You know you're the better team and deserve to win this game," he said. "And we got to be a little bit smarter maybe with some of the discipline stuff."

Edmonton was 1-for-6 on the powerplay, and was 3-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Oil Kings also outshot the Americans 34-27 in the game.

The Oil Kings are now 5-5-1-1 and will take on the Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday for the fourth of the six game U.S. road trip.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.