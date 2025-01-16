Winterhawks to Induct Braydon Coburn and Jim Benning into Club's Hall of Fame
January 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, January 16, the induction of Braydon Coburn and Jim Benning into the Winterhawks Hall of Fame. The two former Hawks will be honored during Hall of Fame Night on Sunday, March 9 at 4:00 p.m. PT, when the Winterhawks take on the Everett Silvertips at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Coburn and Benning's contributions to the Winterhawks franchise and the hockey world will be celebrated in a pre-game ceremony featuring the raising of a Portland Winterhawks Hall of Fame banner.
Braydon Coburn
Coburn spent four full seasons in the Rose City from 2001 to 2005, including two as the team captain. A steady force on the blue line, the defenseman recorded 131 points (29G, 102A) in 238 games with the Winterhawks. His rookie campaign was one to remember as he earned the Jim Piggott Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year in 2001-02. Coburn was a two-time WHL (West) All-Star and earned a CHL Second All-Star Team selection in 2004-05. Coburn enjoyed a professional career spanning 17 NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators, and New York Islanders. Over 983 games, Coburn tallied 234 points (49G, 185A) and won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2019-20 before retiring from professional hockey in 2021.
Jim Benning
Benning made his mark in Portland as a dominant playmaker during his two seasons with the Winterhawks from 1979 to 1981. The defenseman racked up a 210 points (39G, 171A) in 143 games, earning a WHL First All-Star Team selection in 1980-81. Benning went on to play 610 NHL games with the Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks, collecting 243 points (52G, 191A) during his career. Following his playing days, Benning transitioned to a front-office role, serving as an executive with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Buffalo Sabres, and Boston Bruins before taking on the role of General Manager for the Vancouver Canucks from 2014 to 2022.
Join us on March 9 as we celebrate the incredible careers and lasting legacies of Braydon Coburn and Jim Benning during Hall of Fame Night at the Glass Palace. Tickets are available now-don't miss this historic event! -
