Broncos Sign Otto Hanson to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

January 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce that the team signed 2006-born Otto Hanson (Calgary, AB) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Hanson, 18, was drafted by the Broncos in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft in the second round #45 overall. Hanson did play his U18 hockey with the Edge Mountaineers of the Canada Sports School Hockey League scoring 17 points in 34 games (5 goals, 12 assists).

Hanson started his junior career in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the Blackfalds Bulldogs before going to the Okotoks Oilers of the British Columbia Hockey League in the 2024-25 season. Hanson scored 12 points in 30 games with the Oilers (five goals, seven assists) Otto made his debut as a Bronco January 10th against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The newest Bronco recruit is also committed to an NCAA Div I school as Hanson is committed to the University of Western Michigan.

The Broncos would like to welcome Otto and the Hanson family to the City of Swift Current and the Broncos organization.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.