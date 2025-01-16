Broncos Sign Otto Hanson to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
January 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce that the team signed 2006-born Otto Hanson (Calgary, AB) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.
Hanson, 18, was drafted by the Broncos in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft in the second round #45 overall. Hanson did play his U18 hockey with the Edge Mountaineers of the Canada Sports School Hockey League scoring 17 points in 34 games (5 goals, 12 assists).
Hanson started his junior career in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the Blackfalds Bulldogs before going to the Okotoks Oilers of the British Columbia Hockey League in the 2024-25 season. Hanson scored 12 points in 30 games with the Oilers (five goals, seven assists) Otto made his debut as a Bronco January 10th against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
The newest Bronco recruit is also committed to an NCAA Div I school as Hanson is committed to the University of Western Michigan.
The Broncos would like to welcome Otto and the Hanson family to the City of Swift Current and the Broncos organization.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2025
- Winterhawks to Induct Braydon Coburn and Jim Benning into Club's Hall of Fame - Portland Winterhawks
- Broncos Sign Otto Hanson to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Welcome Hometown Boys for First Ever Darby Bowl - Swift Current Broncos
- Vancouver Giants to Hold Chuck-A-Puck Friday to Help Those Impacted by SoCal Wildfires - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Fall To Chiefs - Kelowna Rockets
- Americans comeback falls short in overtime loss to Lethbridge - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Drop Dime against Kelowna Wednesday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Last-Minute Goal by Jacobson Caps Wild Wheat Kings' Win - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Oil Kings Comeback Falls Short against Broncos - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Vault to 6-3 Win at Home over Oil Kings - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Swift Current Broncos Stories
- Broncos Sign Otto Hanson to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Broncos Welcome Hometown Boys for First Ever Darby Bowl
- Broncos Vault to 6-3 Win at Home over Oil Kings
- Broncos Open the Week with a Wednesday Nighter at Home against Edmonton
- Four Broncos Players Ranked by NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft