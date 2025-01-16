Broncos Vault to 6-3 Win at Home over Oil Kings

January 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Kurt Rookes notched his first career WHL goal and Gordie Howe hat-trick in part of the Swift Current Broncos 6-3 win Wednesday night at home over the Edmonton Oil Kings.

It was a goaltenders duel between the Oil Kings Ethan Simcoe & Broncos puck-stopper Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) with both making early saves to keep the game deadlocked at 0-0 after one with the Broncos outshooting the Oil Kings 19-10.

The second period opened up for the home-side as Captain Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) would finish off an individual effort from Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) to make it 1-0 Broncos 2:02 into the 2nd. The Broncos would be penalized with a penalty shot for Edmonton forward Gavin Hodnett but Reid Dyck would disrupt his chance to tie the game. Then it would be a string of first goals after for Swift Current as Kurt Rookes (Manson, MB) would score his first career WHL goal at 11:50 from Sawyer Dingman (Edmonton, AB). Shortly after late in the period Marek Ročák (Valasske Klobouky, CZE) would fire home his 1st as a Broncos from Dingman again with his second point at 16:18. The Broncos would get a chance to add to their lead with a five minute power after a Marshall Finnie check to the head penalty on Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) as that power play would carry over to the third period.

The Broncos would make pay-dirt on the man advantage as Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) would tip-in his 19th of the season from Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) & Luke Mistelbacher for the 4-0 lead at 1:31 into the third. At the tail-end of the five minute power play the Broncos would score again as Clarke Caswell would notch his second of the game from Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) and Birnie to give the home-side a commanding 5-0 lead. But at 9:45 it would be three goals in 2:04 from the Oil Kings making things awfully interesting in the third as Gracyn Sawchyn would get Edmonton on the board, followed by goals 24 seconds apart from Gavin Hodnett and Blake Fiddler att 11:25 & 11:49.

Swift Current would eventually right the ship and with the goalie pulled for Edmonton, Brady Birnie would cap the night's scoring with his second of the night and 20th of the season from Mistelbacher & Caswell at 19:21.

With the win the Broncos move to 20-17-1-1 on the campaign while the Oil Kings fall to 22-16-1-2. They'll turn their attention to the Prince Albert Raiders Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

