Americans comeback falls short in overtime loss to Lethbridge

January 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (21-14-3-1) battled back from a 2-0 deficit after 20 minutes, tying the game in the third, but couldn't complete the comeback as Logan Wormald scored the overtime winner, giving the Lethbridge Hurricanes (24-14-1-1) a 3-2 win at the Toyota Center.

Wormald scored the first of his three goals 4:22 into the first period. After a turnover at the Americans blue line, Lethbridge pressured inside the Tri-City zone for about 30 seconds before Wormald took a centering feed from behind the net. He fired home his 22nd of the season to open the scoring.

The Americans hit two posts in the opening 20 minutes, with Clayton Gillmore nearly scoring his first career goal and a shot from Brandon Whynott tipping off the glove of Jackson Unger before hitting the crossbar and bouncing out.

The score remained 1-0 Hurricanes until another turnover ended up in the back of the net. A forechecking Brayden Edwards was able to knock the puck off a stick behind the Americans net and it slid in front for Wormald who tucked a backhander through the five hole of Lukas Matecha, sending Lethbridge to the locker room with a 2-0 lead.

Tri-City came out strong to start the second period, getting on the board just 45 seconds in. A strong cycle play led to Terrell Goldsmith getting the puck at the blue line and he let a long shot from the mid point. It was deflected by Max Curran through Unger's pads for Curran's 12th of the season, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Despite a pair of power plays for the Americans the score remained 2-1 through the entire second period as Tri-City outshot Lethbridge 15-12 in the middle frame, heading to the room down by a goal.

The Americans penalty kill came up huge in the third period as Curran and Jackson Smith were called for penalties 1:22 apart, giving the Hurricanes a 38-second five-on-three.

They kept Lethbridge off the scoreboard during the kill, keeping it a one-goal game nearing the half way mark of the third period. Tri-City's penalty kill has now killed of 16 straight penalties.

The kill turned out to be huge as Gavin Garland tied the game not long after they returned to even strength. Garland intercepted a pass between the Hurricanes defensemen and quickly snapped a shot over Unger's glove before he could get set, tying the game with his 20th of the season. The goal came with 10:12 remaining in regulation.

Despite being outshot 15-5 in the third, the Americans kept the Hurricanes at bay to get the game into overtime and securing a valuable point.

Overtime was mostly controlled by Lethbridge as they outshot Tri-City 5-1, but the Americans one shot was a dangerous one. Savin Virk took a centering feed in the slot and leaned into a one timer, but Unger slid over to his right to make the save and keep the game alive.

In the final minute of overtime, the Hurricanes recovered a loose puck at center ice and skated into the Americans zone. Edwards had it on right wing before working it across the slot to Wormald who wired home a shot that hit the back bar and came out immediately, causing a slight delay in Lethbridge celebrating their win.

Tri-City now kicks off a three-in-three weekend as they travel up to Vancouver to meet the Giants (20-16-5-0) at the Langley Events Centre on Friday.

Announced attendance was 2,561.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.