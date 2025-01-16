Oil Kings Comeback Falls Short against Broncos

January 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Swift Current, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 6-3 decision to the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday night as they began a three-game Saskatchewan road swing.

The game was scoreless after one period thanks to some stellar play from Oil Kings netminder Ethan Simcoe as he stopped all 19 shots he saw in the period.

However, in the second, Swift Current got on the board two minutes in off the stick of Clarke Caswell, followed by goals from Kurt Rookes and Marek Rocak to make it 3-0 after two periods. Edmonton did have a penalty shot in the second, with a chance to tie the game, but Gavin Hodnett was unable to score.

Edmonton has tabbed with a five-minute penalty as well as Marshall Finnie received a major penalty and a game misconduct late in the second. Swift Current ultimately scored twice on the powerplay early in the third to make it 5-0 off the sticks of Brady Birnie and Caswell.

The Oil Kings were able to battle back after a fight from Rhys Pederson seemed to spark the bench. Gracyn Sawchyn's 22nd broke the shutout, while Gavin Hodnett and Blake Fiddler scored 24 seconds apart to make it 5-3 with just over eight minutes to play. Ultimately the three goals came within 2:04 to bring the Oil Kings back. Edmonton would outshoot Swift Current 19-9 in the third period.

Birnie added an empty netter to make it 6-3.

Simcoe ultimately stopped 35 shots he faced in the game. Edmonton was also held without a powerplay in the game, and were 0-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Oil Kings visit Regina on Friday.

