Vancouver Giants to Hold Chuck-A-Puck Friday to Help Those Impacted by SoCal Wildfires

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today that they will hold a Chuck-a-Puck during Friday's home game against the Tri-City Americans with proceeds helping those impacted by the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Proceeds from the Chuck-a-Puck will go directly to Home Bank LA, an extension of the non-profit A Sense of Home (ASOH) - which has perfected the systems of collecting and distributing furniture and home goods to those who need it urgently - turning empty spaces into homes.

The leadership at ASOH has launched Home Bank LA to harness its unique expertise and expand its reach to those who have been devastated by the fires. Giants co-owner Drew Scott is a board member of ASOH.

"I'm grateful to the Vancouver Giants and my hometown community for their help in supporting the immediate needs of those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles," Scott said. "Proceeds raised from the Chuck-A-Puck will help fund Home Bank LA, which is dedicated to providing essential home items to families and individuals who have lost everything."

The game versus Tri-City this Friday, January 17 is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre. Pucks can be purchased in quantities of three: three pucks for $10. The Chuck-a-Puck will take place during the second intermission.

