Broncos Welcome Hometown Boys for First Ever Darby Bowl

January 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - With a population of over 18,000 people, when the boys are back in town, people notice. That will be no different on Saturday January 18 when the Portland Winterhawks will enter InnovationPlex with some local flavour to it.

It will be the return of two members of the Swift Current community as Hudson and Griffin Darby will suit up for the Winterhawks to take on their home-town club where they both spent time in minor hockey and played their U18 games as a member of the Swift Current Legionnaires. Hudson, 18 & Griffin, 16 were both selected by the Winterhawks in their respective WHL Prospects Drafts. Hudson in Round 5 of the 2021 draft while Griffin taking in the 2023 draft in round one will be playing together in Swift Current for the first time in their careers. Their opponent's the Broncos will shoot for their 14th win on home-ice, while it will be the first ever Darby Bowl as Hudson and Griffin's father and Broncos Assistant Coach Regan Darby will be looking right across at them when the puck-drops Saturday.

Regan spent three seasons in the WHL playing for the Spokane Chiefs, Tri-City Americans, Red Deer Rebels and the Prince Albert Raiders before turning pro and playing till 2007. Darby has spent the last two seasons coaching the Broncos.

Hudson in his second full season with Portland has accumulated 27 points in 96 WHL games while Griffin is entering his rookie campaign in Portland has suited up in 37 games with the Winterhawks this season. There are only one other set of brothers playing together in the Western Hockey League this season with twins Liam & Markus Ruck playing up the road in Medicine Hat.

This game will be the first time all three Darby family members will meet in a Western Hockey League game. Get your tickets now for the Darby Bowl on the Broncos website

