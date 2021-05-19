Winston-Salem Pinched by BlueClaws 4-1

LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Winston-Salem Dash (7-7) were defeated by the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (6-8) on Wednesday night in a contest that ended 4-1.

Jersey Shore opened the offense from the get-go, beginning with a Bryson Stott single to right field. Stott made it to third on a base knock from Jhaylin Ortiz and was brought home on a force out grounder from Rudy Rott to put the Claws ahead 1-0.

In the third frame, Stott logged an RBI of his own on a double to drive Chris Cornelius to the plate and extend the BlueClaws' lead by one.

The Dash were able to answer in the fifth inning, as Tyler Osik and Duke Ellis were hit by a pitch and walked respectively. Harvin Mendoza flied out to left field on, sending Osik home to score the Dash's only run of the game.

Jersey Shore later cushioned their lead with a two-spot in the seventh inning. With one away, Herbert Iser drew a walk. Cole Stobbe then took the batter's box and zipped a ground ball to left for a double. Chris Cornelius drove in Iser from third on a sacrifice fly that sent Stobbe to third as a bonus. With Stobbe at third, Hunter Markwardt squeezed him home on a bunt to second base to put the 'Claws ahead to the final score of 4-1.

Despite taking his first loss of the season, Dash hurler Jason Bilous fanned a hefty eight batters, walked none and only earned two runs through five innings. BlueClaws reliever Jhordany Mezquita logged the win to even out his record at 1-1. Through three innings of hitless baseball, Mezquita allowed no runs, two walks, and whiffed six Dash batters. Victor Santos recorded his first save for 2021.

The loss on Wednesday night marked the second in a row for the Dash, who look to bounce back in game three tomorrow night at FirstEnergy Park. Righty Adam Leverett gets the call for Jersey Shore. Ryan Newman will give the ball to Isaiah Carranza. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

