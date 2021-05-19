Hot Rods Game Notes

On Tuesday... The Hot Rods became 2-2 in one run games after dropping the series opener to Rome, 6-5. Jacob Lopez struck out five over 3.1 innings on the mound, getting some help from Niko Hulsizer with an RBI and two doubles. Blake Hunt recorded two RBIs of his own as well. Bowling Green is now 7-2 in games that they have scored first and that is their first loss in a series opener this season, moving them to 2-1.

About Rome... Rome brought themselves within one game of Bowling Green for the lead in the High A East South Division. Bryce Ball hit a go-ahead two-run homer to help the Braves take the first game of the series. The long ball was Hall's third of the season and moved his RBI count to nine. Cody Milligan had two RBI singles, moving his total RBIs to 10 on the season.

Bullpen Success... The Bowling Green bullpen has shown their ability to stay in the zone and rack up strikeouts during their time on the mound. Over the last four games, Hot Rods relievers have racked up 39 strikeouts while issuing no walks to opponents. On May 15, they contributed 13 of the pitching staff 19 strikeouts, falling just one short of the teams highest strikeout number in a single game of 20.

Scoring Often... The Hot Rods have runs in bunches since starting the season. They lead the entire High A East in runs scored with 83. The next closest team in runs is the Greenville Drive with 62. Bowling Green has separated themselves from their opponents with a 27-run differential. Through their first 13 games, the Hot Rods are averaging 6.5 runs per game and have score five or more runs in 11 out those games.

Tuesday's Notes... Lopez has struck out five in each of his first three appearances... He's gone 3.1 innings in back-to-back outings... Lopez threw a season-high 63 pitches... He had not allowed a base hit to a left-handed hitter heading into Tuesday's game... He allowed six hits to lefties in the game... Hulsizer and Dodson both got their first hits of the season... Hulsizer tied a team-high with two doubles in a game... He joins Jordan Qsar and Hunt... Hunt had his third multi-RBI game of the season... Seven Hot Rods earned walks in the game... Three BG hitters were walked twice... They totaled 10 free passes for the game, a new season-high... BG tied their season-high for runners left on base with 12... The Hot Rods bullpen hasn't issued a walk in the last four games... Bowling Green is 2-1 in games that open a series this season... Their all-time record against the Braves is 8-5... Tuesday's loss snaps a five-game winning streak against Rome that dates back to 2009... BG is 6-2 on the road against Rome All-time... The Hot Rods are 2-2 in one-run games...

Now pitching: Jayden Murray ... The righty has yet to pick up a decision but has pitched well through his first two starts. Tossing 7.2 innings in his two starts, Murray has yet to let up an earned run while striking out nine. He walked two batters in his last outing, the first two he gave up this season. During his 2019 season with the Princeton Rays, Murray showed his command, striking out 37 and walking just eight over his 11 appearances. He ended his season with the Hudson Valley Renegades, pitching a 6.0 inning shutout in his only regular season outing for Hudson Valley. In the NYP playoffs he hurled 7.0, giving up eight hits and just one earned run against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

