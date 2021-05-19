Hot Rods Defeat Braves 8-1 on Wednesday Night

Rome, Georgia - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-4) evened up the series at one game apiece with the Rome Braves (8-6) with an 8-1 win on Wednesday night at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Georgia. They take on the Braves again for the third game of the series on Thursday night with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch.

The Hot Rods started the scoring early, bringing in four in the top of the first inning. Pedro Martinez and Greg Jones reached on errors by the Braves middle infielders. Blake Hunt singled home Martinez off Braves starter Ricky DeVito. Evan Edwards drove in Jones with a single before Ruben Cardenas reached on a fielder's choice, loading the bases. Hunt scored on a throwing error by the Braves first basemen Bryce Ball and Jonathan Aranda grounded out to first, bringing in Edwards to give the Hot Rods a 4-0 lead.

Jayden Murray held Rome scoreless in his 5.0 inning start. The scoring for Rome came on a solo home run from Rusber Estrada off Hot Rods reliever Carlos Garcia, bringing the Braves within three, 4-1.

Runs poured in again in the top of the eighth with a four-run inning for Bowling Green. Cardenas led off with a single against Braves reliever Zach Daniels, and one batter later Grant Witherspoon walked. With two outs, Osmy Gregorio singled to load the bases. Martinez cleared the bases with a double, leading Bowling Green to a 8-1 victory.

Murray (1-0) tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, striking out four and picked up his first win of the season. Garcia allowed one run during his 2.0 innings of work, including three hits and one home run. Chris Gau pitched 1.0 scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out one. Mikey York hurled 1.0 perfect inning to end the game, striking out two.

Notes: Murray recorded the longest start by a Hot Rods pitcher this season, finishing 5.0 innings... Hunt collected his fourth multi-hit game and Edwards had his third... Jordan Qsar walks three times, most for a Hot Rods hitter this season... Cardenas has a 12 game on-base streak... He has been on base in every game he has played this season... Martinez had his first multi-RBI game this season... Including tonight, BG hitters have seven three RBI games in 2021... The Hot Rods are 3-0 when wearing their grey road uniforms... Bowling Green is now 8-2 when scoring first and 7-1 when outhitting their opponents... BG is the first team in the High-A East to 10 wins... The Hot Rods have the second highest run differential in High-A baseball, with +34... The Everett AquaSox of the High-A West are +54... Bowling Green are 3-0 on Wednesdays... The Hot Rods bullpen has gone five straight games with no walks, dating back to May 14... The Hot Rods play the Rome Braves in game three of the series Thursday night with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch... The trip starts with six games against the Rome Braves in Rome, Georgia... First pitch will be at 6:00 PM CT... Bowling Green will send LH Joe LaSorsa (1-0, 0.00) against RH Alan Rangel (0-1, 6.00)... Hot Rods broadcasters will be calling the action from a monitor at Bowling Green Ballpark for the first time... Fans can catch all of the action through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

