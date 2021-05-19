Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (May 19)

The Dash take on Jersey Shore for the second game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (7-6) vs. JERSEY SHORE BLUECLAWS (5-8)

RHP Jason Bilous (1-0, 1.86 ERA) vs. RHP Adam Leverett (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - FirstEnergy Park (Lakewood, NJ)

Game #14

L.P. FRANS STADIUM PROVES KIND; FIRSTENERGY PARK DOES NOT

In Tuesday's 5-0 loss, the Dash posted their worst statistical offensive performance of the season, mustering one hit and three total baserunners. OF Alex Destino slugged a double with two outs in the first frame for the lone Winston-Salem knock, but the Dash could not score the former South Carolina Gamecock. Aside from a second inning walk and sixth inning error, the Dash were held off the bases due to strong pitching from the BlueClaws.

While the offense did not fare well, the pitching corps were up and down. While four pitchers combined for nine strikeouts, each of the five runs were earned, and it was Dash RHP Johan Dominguez who was saddled with the loss.

STRIKEOUT CLASS IS IN SESSION

As for Wednesday's game, the Dash have ample reason to be optimistic. Not only does the offense figure to rebound, but RHP Jason Bilous starts for the third time in the 2021 season. Bilous fanned ten hitters in his most recent start, the by a Dash pitcher most since 2019. Bilous leads the team in strikeouts (18), walks allowed (2), as well as K/BB ratio. Bilous ranks 9th in all of High-A in strikeouts, despite making one fewer appearance than each player ranked ahead of the righty. Bilous, who has not thrown enough innings prior to tonight's start to qualify, would rank tenth among all High-A pitchers in ERA, clocking in a 1.86 through 9.2 innings.

THE ADAM LEVERETT DOSSIER

A former 15th round selection, RHP Adam Leverett pitched well in his first two 2021 appearances after pitching fairly well in 2019. Used as a reliever-starter hybrid, the former Gordon State (GA) JC pitcher threw 17 times in 2019 with a 4.22 ERA. In six innings this season, the righty allowed just three total baserunners, pitching for three innings at a time, striking out 10.

With a 6'4" frame, the right-hander boasts good command and projectability, something each organization targets in the later rounds of the draft.

THAT'S STOTT, NOT SCOTT

The Phillies first-round selection in 2019 (14th overall), INF Bryson Stott opens the season as Philadelphia's third ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The shortstop was a three-year starter at UNLV, posting an OPS of nearly 1.000 his final season in Las Vegas, boosting his draft stock immensely in the process. He boasts defensive versatility and a patient approach at the plate, walking more than he struck out in college.

That approach has paid dividends at the High-A level. While his average sits at .235, Stott carries an OPS of .988, ranking in the top 15 of both slugging and OBP. The Las Vegas native slugged three homers in the opening two series, mixing in a High-A East leading 14 walks to reach base in 11 of the 12 games he's played.

Stott exhibits a great mix of contact skills, defensive range, and projectability, giving the Phillies reason to believe he could be their shortstop of the future. The former Rebel is a left-handed hitter who has put on muscle in an effort to improve his power tool, with many believing he can become a regular at the MLB level. Stott showed his skills and ability in the series opener, slugging a two-run homer among his two hits, giving the BlueClaws the victory.

A LOOK FORWARD

In game three of the six game series, the Dash send RHP Isaiah Carranza to the mound, looking to build off his best start as a professional. The right hander sprinkled a single hit and two walks in five shutout frames, racking up four strikeouts in the winning effort. Carranza has allowed one earned run in eight innings this season.

For Jersey Shore, RHP Jack Perkins starts for the third time this season. While the BlueClaws use the "piggy-back" system - where two or more pitchers combine to go multiple innings - Perkins earns his third starting nod of the year. The former Stetson Hatter has allowed five earned runs in 4.2 innings, striking out five between the two starts.

