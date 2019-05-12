Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (May 12 vs. Down East, Doubleheader)

Following Saturday's rainout, the Dash will take on the Down East Wood Ducks in a doubleheader on Sunday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch for game one is set for 1 p.m..

___________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (18-15) vs. Down East Wood Ducks (25-10)

LHP John Parke (1-2, 4.41 ERA)/RHP Lincoln Henzman (1-1, 5.82 ERA) vs. LHP John King (0-0, -,--)/TBA

1 p.m. (doubleheader) - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Games #34 & #35 (Home Games #19 & #20)

WOOD DUCKS CLAIM SERIES OPENER

The Down East Wood Ducks took an early lead and never looked back, as they defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 9-2 in front of 7,577 fans on Friday at BB&T Ballpark. The first-place Woodies racked up 10 hits in the ballgame. Yonny Hernandez led the way by driving in two runs and reaching base four times. Meanwhile, Jason Bahr earned the win by allowing just two earned runs across five innings. The Dash's lone two runs came on Craig Dedelow's two-run homer in the second.

WE'LL PLAY TWO TODAY

Due to continued rain in the area, Winston-Salem's scheduled game against Down East on Saturday at BB&T Ballpark was postponed. The postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

TONS OF ROSTER MOVEMENT

Since April 30, the White Sox have made 22 roster moves affecting the Dash:

4/30: OF Luis Robert and LHP Kyle Kubat promoted to Double-A Birmingham, RHP Jose Nin promoted to Triple-A Charlotte, OF Steele Walker and RHP Austin Conway promoted to W-S from Low-A Kannapolis

5/1: C Nate Nolan transferred from CHA to W-S, C Daniel Gonzalez promoted to CHA from W-S, RHP Wyatt Burns transferred from extended to W-S

5/2: OF Jordan George activated off injured list, OF Alex Destino transferred from W-S to KAN

5/4: RHP Alec Hansen promoted to BIR from W-S, RHP Jose Nin transferred from CHA to W-S

5/5: RHP Jake Elliott promoted to CHA from W-S

5/6: RHP Jake Elliott transferred from CHA to W-S, C Nate Nolan promoted to BIR from W-S

5/7: C Evan Skoug promoted to W-S from KAN

5/10: RHP Blake Battenfield promoted to BIR from W-S, RHP Jorgan Cavanerio joins the Dash roster after the White Sox signed him as a Minor League free agent

5/11: INF Johan Cruz transferred from the Dash's injured list to KAN, LHP Konnor Pilkington promoted to W-S from KAN (active TBD)

IT'S LIKE LOOKING IN A MIRROR

Similar to the Dash last season, when Winston-Salem finished with the best overall record in the Carolina League at 84-54, the Wood Ducks are looking to rebound from a subpar season with a first place finish. At 25-10, the Woodies have the best record in the circuit. Last season, Down East had the worst record in the CL at 59-81. Before winning both the first-half and second-half Southern Division titles last year, Winston-Salem posted its worst record in the Dash era (2009-present) in 2017, finishing 56-84.

PARKE IT LIKE IT'S HOT

Left-hander John Parke, who was third among White Sox farmhands in innings pitched (153.0) last year, will start game one on Sunday. Parke last pitched on May 2, when he tossed a season-high seven innings in a loss against Potomac. A 21st-round pick out of the University of South Carolina, Parke put together an impressive first full season in the professional ranks. Between Low-A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem last year, Parke was 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA in 27 starts. This past offseason, Parke had the opportunity to work out alongside big leaguers Max Scherzer and Sam Dyson in Jupiter, Florida.

HENZMAN TAKES THE HILL IN GAME TWO

Right-hander Lincoln Henzman, who is ranked the 26th-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, will get the ball in game two on Sunday. Before joining the White Sox organization, Henzman was a star closer for the University of Louisville, earning First-Team All-ACC honors and the NCBWA Stopper of the Year award as a junior in 2017. Despite making a transition to a new role, Henzman was stellar in the rotation for the Dash and the Intimidators last year. Henzman posted a 2.23 ERA in 13 starts for Kannapolis before earning a midseason promotion. With Winston-Salem, Henzman yielded a 2.03 ERA in a starting role.

DASH DOTS

Last season, the Dash went 4-1 in home doubleheader games.

