May 12 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Winners of two straight, the Mudcats take on the Pelicans in the finale of a three game series and the finale of a six game home stand today at Five County Stadium. Carolina's 9-7 walk-off victory last night clinched another series win for the Mudcats and put them up 4-1 in the overall 15 game season series between the two teams. The Mudcats previously took two of three from the Pelicans in Myrtle Beach between 4/23 and 4/25... Carolina enters tonight's game versus Myrtle Beach at 4-1 in the current home stand after opening it by winning two of three versus Fayetteville from 5/7 - 5/9 and now taking two straight versus Myrtle Beach... Today's game will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. It will additionally stream live in HD video via MiLB.tv.

MYRTLE BEACH PELICANS (CHICAGO CUBS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Sunday, May 12, 2019 | 2:00 PM | Game 36, Home Game 16 | Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 21-14; MB: 12-24

Streaks: CAR: W2; MB: L3

Last 10 Games: CAR: 6-4, MB: 5-5

Home Record: CAR: 9-6; MB: 7-14

Road Record: CAR: 12-8; MB: 5-10

Division Record: CAR: 12-7; MB: 4-15

Current Series: CAR leads 2-0 (of 3)

Season Series: CAR leads 4-1 (of 15)

CAR v. OPP: 2-0 @CAR (6), 2-1 @OPP (9)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

SUN, 5/12 vs. MB, 2:00 PM: Myrtle Beach RHP Adbert Alzolay (0-0, -.--) at Carolina RHP Dylan File (2-3, 3,48)

MON, 5/13 at LYN, 6:30 PM: Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (4-0, 4.79) at Lynchburg RHP Matt Solter (0-0 -.--)

TUE, 5/14 at LYN, 6;30 PM: Carolina RHP Matt Smith (1-3, 4.38) at Lynchburg RHP Justin Garza (3-3, 6.15)

TODAY: Winners of two straight, the Mudcats take on the Pelicans in the finale of a three game series and the finale of a six game home stand today at Five County Stadium. Carolina's 9-7 walk-off victory last night clinched another series win for the Mudcats and put them up 4-1 in the overall 15 game season series between the two teams. The Mudcats previously took two of three from the Pelicans in Myrtle Beach between 4/23 and 4/25... Carolina enters tonight's game versus Myrtle Beach at 4-1 in the current home stand after opening it by winning two of three versus Fayetteville from 5/7 - 5/9 and now taking two straight versus Myrtle Beach... Carolina clinched another series win with last night's walk-off win and is now 7-2-2 in series played so far this season.

ICYMI: Mario Feliciano launched a walk-off, three-run, home run with two-outs in the ninth to lift the Mudcats to a 9-7 victory versus the Pelicans on Saturday night at Five County Stadium. Feliciano also hit a two-run home run in the eighth while going 3-for-5 with career highs in runs (3), home runs (2) and RBI (5) in the series clinching victory for Carolina. The right-handed hitting Feliciano homered twice including a two-run shot to right in the eighth and the walk-off to right in the ninth. He also scored three times and totaled five RBI while leading the way in the Return of the Mudcats versus the Pelicans.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Mario Feliciano's walk-off home run last night was Carolina's second of the year as Dallas Carroll also hit one (exactly one month earlier) on April 11 versus Wilmington. Carroll's walk-off earlier this year was the first since Keston Hiura hit a walk-off homer on May 25, 2018 versus Myrtle Beach. Like Carroll and like Feliciano's, Hiura's was also a three-run blast, but came with two outs in the 10th inning versus the Pelicans. Carroll's happened in the ninth and with two-on and no outs... Before Hiura's walk-off last year, the last walk-off home run in Mudcats history came in 2013 when Bryson Myles delivered a game-winning blast to beat the Winston-Salem Dash in the 14th inning at Five County Stadium on July 18, 2013.

STREAKING: Ryan Aguilar has reached base safely in a team best 24 straight games (4/14-Present) and is batting .286/.417/.369 with a .787 OPS during the streak (24-for-84, 17 R, 4 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 16 BB, 3 HBP, 27 SO). He extended the streak with a single in his last at bat last night (5/11 vs. MB) and has now tied Frederick's Mason McCoy for the CL's longest consecutive games on base streak this season.

VS. THE BIRDS: Mario Feliciano is batting .625/.667/1.438 with a 2.104 OPS over four games versus Myrtle Beach this season (10-for-16, 6 R, 1 2B, 4 HR, 10 RBI).. Ryan Aguilar is batting .444/.545/.556 with a 1.101 OPS over five games against the Pelicans (8-for-18, 5 R, 2 2B, 0 RBI)... Noah Zavolas is 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA over two starts versus the Pelicans (15.0 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 14 SO).

ON THE EIGHTS: The Carolina offense is currently 8th in the Carolina League in batting (.228), 8th in slugging (.356), 8th in OPS (.669), 8th in hits (255) and 8th in walks (111) this season.

DYNAMIC DUO: Carolina's catchers Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano are both near the top of the Carolina League in several categories this season... Payton Henry is currently tied for 7th in the CL in homers (5) and tied for 4th in RBI (25)... Henry is also currently 2nd in the CL in most caught steals having caught 16 of 39 (41%) would-be base stealers... Mario Feliciano is currently tied for 4th in the CL in home runs (6), 8th in RBI (23) and 9th in slugging (.467)... Feliciano has caught 33% of would-be base stealers (5 CS, 10 SB)... The Carolina pitching staff is 10-8 and has totaled a 3.46 ERA (155 SO, 53 BB) in games caught by Henry and 10-6 with a 4.23 ERA (134 SO, 46 BB) in games caught by Feliciano.

WHERE THEY RANK: Ryan Aguilar is currently 5th in the CL in OBP (.415), 3rd in runs (24) and 3rd in walks (23)... Rob Henry is currently tied for 4th in the CL in homers (6)... Payton Henry is currently tied for 7th in the CL in homers (5) and tied for 4th in RBI (25)... Mario Feliciano is currently tied for 4th in the CL in home runs (6), 8th in RBI (23) and 9th in slugging (.467)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in both wins (5) and games (14)... Rodrigo Benoit is tied for 2nd in the CL in both saves (7) and games (13)... Noah Zavolas is currently 2nd in the CL in ERA (2.36), 1st in innings (42.0), 4th in average against (.248) and 2nd in WHIP (1.10). Zavolas is also 2nd in the CL in FIP (2.71) per fangraphs.com... Dylan File is currently 1st in the CL in K/BB (12.33), 1st in BB/9 (0.80), 1st in FIP (2.59) and 2nd in xFIP (2.66) per fangraphs.com.

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is back for his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 159 152 .511 311 2017-Present (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

