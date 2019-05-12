Dash Fall 2-1 in Twin Bill Opener against Woodies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Despite a strong start from John Parke, the Wood Ducks eked out a 2-1 win in eight innings over the Dash in the twin bill opener on Sunday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark.

Parke, who has now tossed five or more innings in six out of his seven starts, went six frames and allowed just one run in the effort. A 21st-round pick by the White Sox out of the University of South Carolina, Parke has now logged three quality starts this season.

But, with the contest tied at one in the eighth inning, the Wood Ducks (26-10) scored the game-winning run. With Yonny Hernandez on third and one out, Anderson Tejeda grounded a run-scoring single to center against Luis Ledo (2-1) to make it a 2-1 contest.

The Dash (18-16) loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the frame, but Demarcus Evans (3-0) earned the win by retiring Craig Dedelow on a strikeout and Carlos Perez on a lineout to second to end the game.

Winston-Salem is now 3-2 in doubleheader games and 1-2 in extra-inning contests this season.

The Dash broke a scoreless tie in the fourth against Down East starter John King. After being held hitless through the first 3.2 frames, Jameson Fisher logged the Dash's first hit by bouncing a double down the right-field line. Then, Zach Remillard stroked a run-scoring single to left to give Winston-Salem a 1-0 edge. Remillard, who finished 2-for-3 in the opener, is now riding a seven-game hitting streak, during which he is 12-for-26.

However, the Woodies quickly tied the contest in the next frame. Sam Huff doubled with nobody out, and Tyreque Reed followed with an RBI single to knot the game at one, setting up the eventual win for the Wood Ducks.

