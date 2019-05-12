Down East Completes Series Sweep in Doubleheader Finale

WINSTON-SALEM,N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks completed a doubleheader and series sweep with a 9-0 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash in game two of the twin bill on Sunday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark.

After Down East (27-10) took Sunday's opener 2-1 in extras, Wood Ducks hurlers Francisco Villegas and Alex Eubanks (3-0) combined to shut out Winston-Salem (18-17) while allowing just one hit.

In his first start of the season, Villegas did not allow a hit across three innings. Eubanks then finished off the ballgame by allowing just one hit in the final four frames. Meanwhile, the Woodies plated nine runs on nine hits, which included home runs from Leody Taveras and Anderson Tejeda.

The Wood Ducks jumped out to an early lead against Dash starter Lincoln Henzman (1-2). Yonny Hernandez led off the ballgame by drawing a walk before coming home on an opposite field, two-run shot by Taveras to make it 2-0.

In the top of the third, the Woodies added two more via the long ball. With two outs, Taveras singled to bring up Tejeda, who belted a two-run homer to push the lead to 4-0.

Already leading by four runs, Down East padded its lead in the top of the fifth. With one out, Taveras singled, and Tejada was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Ryan Dorow then laced a double down the left field line to score Taveras and make it 5-0. A wild pitch from Henzman then brought Tejada home to make it 6-0.

Down East went on to add three more runs in the top of the seventh. After Dorow walked with one out, Diosbel Arias tripled into center field to make it 7-0. Sam Huff then hit a fly ball deep enough into center field to score Arias on a sacrifice fly and extend the lead to 8-0.

Yohel Pozo continued the inning by singling into left field, and reached third on an error by Dash left fielder Jordan George. A single by Yanio Perez then brought home Pozo to cap the Wood Ducks scoring at nine runs.

George notched the lone hit of the day for the Dash in the fourth inning, but he was thrown at second base trying to extend a single into a double.

