Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 24)

The Dash take on Asheville for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (21-23) vs. ASHEVILLE TOURISTS (19-24)

RHP Davis Martin (2-2, 3.57 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Brown (1-2, 8.26 ERA)

6:35 p.m. - McCormick Park (Asheville, NC)

Game #45

DASH BATS STAY HOT, EVEN SERIES

Behind a four-run fourth inning, the Dash knotted the six-game series at a game apiece, getting homers from Evan Skoug and Lenyn Sosa in a 9-7 Winston-Salem win.

The Dash scored a pair of first inning runs to catch Asheville off guard. Winston-Salem broke the game open in the fourth, after Skoug smacked a solo homer and Yolbert Sanchez continued his hot hitting, driving in three with a bases loaded single. The Dash added two more in the fifth after Sosa smoked his fifth big fly of the year.

The Tourists fought back - cutting the Dash advantage to two in the eighth - after an RBI single from Joe Perez made it 9-7. With one out in the eighth, Ryan Newman turned to Brian Glowicki for a potential five-out save. The righty inherited a runner but did not allow a run, recording four strikeouts en route to his third save of the season.

A SECOND COMMODORE ON THE BUMP FOR ASHEVILLE

A 2020 third-round selection from Vanderbilt, Tyler Brown faces the Dash looking to steady a somewhat shaky Tourists rotation.

A First Team All-SEC reliever with Vanderbilt, Brown ranked second all-time in career saves with the Commodores, locking down 21 games during his time in Nashville. Brown was highly decorated by the end of his collegiate career, forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the MLB Draft, where he was taken 101st overall by Houston.

Despite pitching predominately as a reliever in college, Houston intends to develop Brown as a starter. Brown throws a fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup effectively, with the fastball and curveball ranking as plus pitches according to Fangraphs. Because of the righty's ability to throw strikes and use four pitches effectively, the Astros saw a great deal of potential in the former closer.

Boasting a 6'4" frame while clocking in at 242 pounds, Brown is seen as a very projectable prospect who can strike out plenty of batters. Whether it is as a reliever or starter, the first-year minor leaguer figures to move up in the system behind his four-pitch repertoire.

ONLY UP FROM HERE

After a rocky start against Greensboro, Davis Martin looks to bounce back against Asheville at McCormick Field. Martin, who had been very dependable this season, suffered his shortest outing of his MiLB career in his prior start, allowing four earned runs, four hits, and a walk in 0.2 innings. Martin struck out two and was handed the loss against a strong Grasshoppers offense.

Martin figures to regress positively, having gone five innings in four of his nine starts this year. Martin has fanned four or more in five starts as well.

A STATISTICAL LOOK AT ASHEVILLE

When examining the numbers, Asheville possesses an above-average offense and below-average pitching staff. Entering the series, the Tourists rank third in the High-A East in average (.246), second in homers (64), and fourth in doubles (70). Asheville ranks fourth in OBP (.323) while ranking tied for first in slugging (.445) as well.

When it comes to pitching, the Tourists have struggled this season. They rank last in staff ERA (6.32), batting average allowed (.269) while allowing the second-most homeruns (63). Combine the two, and the Tourists represent a dangerous offensive threat that is struggling to find consistent pitching.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem hands the ball to Jeremiah Burke on Friday. Coming off one of his best career performances against Greensboro, Burke will start for the sixth time this year and holds a 2.57 ERA with the Dash. In his most recent start, Burke allowed a single hit over five shutout frames, fanning two. Burke earned the win and tallied his second victory of the season on June 19.

Asheville sends Mark Moclair to the mound Friday, where the right-hander will make his seventh appearance for the Tourists this year. Moclair began the year with Low-A Fayetteville, receiving a promotion to Asheville on May 18. The former Spartan at the University of Tampa has fanned 21 hitters in 14 innings with High-A Asheville, working as both a starter and a reliever.

