Drive Trap Grasshoppers for 8-7 Win in Extras

June 24, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







Greensboro, N.C. - Tied at 7-7, Greenville scored a run in the top of the tenth inning on a Cole Brannen sac fly while Alex Scherff didn't allow a run in the bottom half of the frame to nullify the Grasshoppers' hopes of a comeback and preserve the 8-7 win Thursday night at First National Bank Field.

With Dom D'Allessandro placed on second to begin the tenth inning, Elih Marrero grounded out to third, allowing D'Allessandro to get to third. Brannen then skied a sac fly to left to push the winning run across.

In the bottom half, Scherff allowed back-to-back leadoff singles to load the bases. However, Marrero picked off the runner at third base. The next batter walked but Scherff struck out the final two batters to end the threat and earn the win after hurling 2.0 innings. He allowed two hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Yusniel Padron-Artilles got the start for Greenville, his first since May 6, and pitched effectively over 5.0 innings, allowing just two hits and one run with four strikeouts. Yasel Santana was charged with a blown save after allowing two runs over 1.2 innings.

Bear Bellomy took the loss after surrendering the unearned run in the tenth inning.

The Drive managed just six hits, one double, but drew nine walks on the night. No Greenville player recorded a multi-hit game. Dalton led the charge with three RBI, sac fly and two-run single. Nick Sogard collected the lone double wile also bringing home two runs. Cam Cannon registered a hit and a walk and scored two runs.

Greenville took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning. Dalton got things started by drawing a one out walk. With D'Allessandro up at the plate, Dalton stole second base. D'Allessandro then roped an RBI single to right field.

In the third inning, the Drive added to its lead. Cannon walked to lead off the frame and advanced to second on a single by Dearden. After a fly out, Cottam drew a walk to load the bases. That brought up Dalton who hit a sac fly to make the game 2-0 in favor of the away team. The third walk of the inning, this time to D'Allessandro, loaded the bases once again. That brought up Elih Marrero who was hit-by-pitch to drive in another run and give Greenville a 3-0 lead.

Two more runs scored in the fourth inning to push the Drive's lead to 5-0. Nick Sogard led off with a walk and advanced to second on a stolen base. Cannon slapped an infield single to put runners at the corners. A steal of second by Cannon put two runners in scoring position. After a groundout, Brandon Howlett was hit-by-pitch to load the bases. Two batters later, Dalton lined a two-run single to right.

Greensboro got a run back in the fourth inning on a Fabricio Macias solo shot.

The Drive tacked on two more in the top of the fifth inning. Marrero walked with one out and got to third on a Brannen single. Sogard then doubled to drive in both Marrero and Brannen. Greenville led, 7-1.

The Grasshoppers cut into the lead to 7-2 on an RBI double by Macias in the sixth inning.

Greensboro tied the game at 7-7 in the seventh inning on back-to-back homers by Grant Koch and Francisco Acuna, a two-run homer by Matt Gorski and Jared Triolo sac fly.

Game four is set for 6:30 pm Friday at First National Bank Field. The Drive are scheduled to throw Chase Shugart while the Grasshoppers are slated to throw Omar Cruz.

