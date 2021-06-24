One for the Money, Two for the Breaux

June 24, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







The Hudson Valley Renegades were able to put away the Wilmington Blue Rocks in a much calmer game than Wednesday's, as they fired on all cylinders, winning 6-1 on Thursday at Dutchess Stadium.

Renegades standouts included Josh Breaux who homered twice; Josh Maciejewski, who had a solid start; and Barrett Loseke, who had his most impressive performance of the season.

After giving up a run in the first inning off two hits, Maciejewski settled in and allowed only three more hits through five innings. He struck out seven and earned the win (3-3).

It's the second start in a row where Maciejewski has had a little trouble early but was able to bounce back as the game progressed.

A developing story from the game is the status of Oliver Dunn after getting hit with Josh Breaux's throw-down. Dunn was fielding a ball from Kyle MacDonald during warmups for the fourth inning when Breaux threw to second base. Despite the thumbs up to the crowd, he was pulled and replaced by Eduardo Torrealba.

After accidentally hitting Dunn, Breaux stepped up to the plate in the 5th inning and drove a ball to left center field with just enough strength to extend the Renegades lead to 3-1. As if that wasn't enough, Breaux outdid himself in the bottom of the 6th with a deep home run to left field. This made the score 6-1 and that's where it would stay.

While Breaux was hitting homers, Barrett Loseke was making sure the Blue Rocks had no success of their own. Loseke threw 3.0 innings and, at one point, struck out six in a row. He walked one batter during his outing.

Derek Craft came in to shut the door on the Blue Rocks, allowing one hit through his solo inning.

Francis Peguero (1-2) took the loss for Wilmington.

The teams continue the six-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Per the State of New York, the Renegades are now open at 100% capacity. Tickets continue to be a tremendous value starting as low as $6. Visit HVRenegades.com for ticket information and so much more.

Renegades are hosting an Independence Day Weekend Fireworks Spectacular on July 3rd. We will show the film National Treasure prior to the Fireworks. Visit HVRenegades.com for more info.

Follow the Renegades on Social Media and listen to the "Renegades Weekly" Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.