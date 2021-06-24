Hunt, Alexander Three-Hit Nights Lead Hot Rods to 6-4 Win on Thursday

Hickory, North Carolina - Hill Alexander had three hits and Blake Hunt fell a triple short of the cycle in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (30-13) 6-4 victory over the Hickory Couch Potatoes (15-30) at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina on Thursday night. The two teams will play the fourth game of the series on Friday night with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch.

Hickory plated two runs against Hot Rods starter Jayden Murray in the third inning to take their first lead of the series, but the Hot Rods offense snapped back in the fourth. Niko Hulsizer led off with a full-count walk and Blake Hunt hit a homer to left, tying the game. Luis Trevino doubled to left and Jordan Qsar walked; both scored when Alexander doubled to left and went to third on a relay to the plate in an attempt to throw out Qsar. Osmy Gregorio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alexander and giving the Hot Rods a 5-2 edge.

Bowling Green added a run in the fifth against Hickory reliever Joe Corbett. Hunt doubled to left with two outs and scored after Trevino singled to right. The double left Hunt a triple shy of the cycle while the Hot Rods took a 6-2 advantage, but the Bowling Green catcher fell one hit shy of the franchise's first cycle.

Michael Costanzo replaced Murray on the mound and gave up a two-run homer in the sixth to cut the Bowling Green lead to 6-4. The Hot Rods bullpen closed out the rest of the game, helping Bowling Green to their 30th win of the season.

Murray (6-0) earned the win after hurling 5.0 innings while holding the Couch Potatoes to two runs on three hits with three strikeouts, two walks, and a hit batter. Costanzo tossed 1.0 inning while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with a strikeout. Ezekiel Zabaleta earned a hold after 1.0 inning of scoreless work with a walk and a strikeout. Trevor Brigden also earned a hold, tossing a perfect inning with a strikeout. Christopher Gau (1) struck out one in a save after pitching the ninth inning.

Notes- The Hot Rods are the first time in High-A to win 30 games this season... They're the third team in the minors to reach the mark... Murray has gone 5.0 innings in seven consecutive starts... He's won five straight starts... Thursday was the fourth time he's walked two batters, which is his career-high... It's the fifth time in his career he's walked two... Alexander had his first multi-hit game with BG this season... Hunt had his 11th multi-hit game of the year... It was also his first three-hit game this season... Hunt's two-RBI night is his ninth multi-RBI game this season... Trevino had his third multi-hit game of 2021... BG is 3-0 against Hickory this season... They're 6-5 all-time against the Crawdads... BG is now 4-3 in Hickory... The Hot Rods are a perfect 10-0 in two-run games... The Hot Rods and Crawdads continue their six-game series on Friday with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch... Hot Rods LH John Doxakis (0-0, 10.80) will take the mound against Crawdads RH Zak Kent (3-1, 2.49)... Fans can catch all of the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

