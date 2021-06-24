Hot Rods Game Notes

June 24, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green is looking to become the first team in High-A and third team across the minors to win 30 games in 2021.

Yesterday... Jacob Lopez and Cole Ragans kept both offenses quiet for the first three innings Wednesday. In the fourth inning, Greg Jones launched his ninth homer of the season, putting up the only offense of the night for Bowling Green. The Hot Rods bullpen combined for nine strikeouts, allowing just two hits and one run. This victory was the eighth for the Hot Rods while being out-hit by their opponents.

Streaks and Slams... Since entering the month of June, the Hot Rods have mounted three winnings streaks of four games or more and surpassed their home run total from May. From June 2-6, Bowling Green won five straight games. Between June 9-15, the Hot Rods won six consecutive games, marking their longest streak this season. Bowling Green currently has a four-game win streak, which gives them the second-longest active streak, behind Hudson Valley's five games. These streaks were boosted by the long ball. Hot Rods hitters have crushed 36 homers, passing their 34 from May in six fewer games played.

Stay Hot... The Bowling Green Hot Rods have been one of the best clubs in all of the minors this season, and have the best record in the High-A East. If the team wins on Thursday, they'd become just the third team in the minors and first in High-A to reach 30 wins in 2021. Maybe even more staggering is the fact that BG is 20-8 when facing clubs with a record of .500 or better while maintaining a run differential of +77, by far the best in the High-A East.

June Boom... The Hot Rods have been on fire in the month of June, and no one is hotter than Niko Hulsizer. The power bat has jolted alive this month, hitting 10 homers while batting .379. Hulsizer has driven in a team-leading 28 RBIs and has produced an OPS of 1.458 so far.

Hurling Away From Home... Bowling Green pitchers have been sharp on the current road trip. The Hot Rods are 6-1 since hitting the road on June 13th. Over that span, pitchers have held opponents to four runs or less in four games, going 4-0 over those games.

Yesterday's Notes... Witherspoon had his first outfield assist of the season... Hogan earned his first save since May 26, 2019... Lopez has not allowed a run in his last six appearances... His four strikeouts also snapped a streak of four consecutive games where he recorded seven or more... The Hot Rods improved to 5-5 all-time against Hickory... They're also 3-3 on the road against the Crawdads... BG is 5-5 in one-run games this year... The club is on a four-game winning streak... Hulsizer had a six-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday...

Now pitching: Jayden Murray... Undefeated to this point in the season, Jayden Murray is 5-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 2021. He is coming off one of his best starts of the season, hurling 5.0 scoreless innings, while striking out four on 55 pitches against the Rome Braves on June 17th. Murray hasn't recorded a walk in his last two outings and has just eight over the season. He has struck out 32 along with the eight walks, keeping his WHIP to a minuscule 0.64 on the season.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.