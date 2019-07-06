Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 6 vs. Fayetteville)

Looking to salvage the series finale, the Dash wrap up their three-game set against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (6-10, 44-36) vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-8, 39-46)

LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-4, 5.27 ERA) vs. RHP J.P. France (2-5, 3.96 ERA)

6 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #81 (Home Game #41)

DASH FALL 3-1 ON FRIDAY

Dash starter Kade McClure tossed five shutout innings, but Winston-Salem managed just two hits against Woodpeckers pitching, as Fayetteville claimed a 3-1 victory on Friday night at BB&T Ballpark. Making his sixth start in a Dash uniform, McClure racked up six strikeouts and allowed just six hits and one walk across five innings of work. Fayetteville got to Dash reliever Tyler Johnson in the top of the sixth. To lead off the frame, Jonathan Arauz reached on an error by Winston-Salem's first baseman Jameson Fisher. The next batter, Jeremy Pena, ripped a double off the glove of center fielder Steele Walker to put runners at second and third. Scott Manea then smacked a two-run single into left field to give the Woodpeckers a 2-0 lead. Jojanse Torres allowed one run in six innings, and Cesar Rosado and Jacob Billingsley combined to keep the Dash off the bard in the final three innings.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

THREE DASH STARS EARN SOX HONORS

Former Dash star Nick Madrigal and Walker have been named White Sox Minor League co-Players of the Month for June, while McClure was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June:

Nick Madrigal: Played four June games for the Dash before a promotion to Double-A Birmingham. Hit .370 last month with the Barons.

Steele Walker: Posted a .330 batting average, a .379 on-base percentage and a .523 slugging percentage in 22 games in June for the Dash

Kade McClure: Went 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA in five High-A starts last month, with four of those outings being quality starts

FROM WINSTON TO THE FUTURES GAME

Madrigal and outfielder Luis Robert have been tabbed to play in the 2019 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will take place on Sunday, July 7, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will feature Madrigal and Robert as members of the AL team, which will be led by Jim Thome. At the start of the season, the two top-50 overall prospects per MLB Pipeline played in Winston-Salem. Both have since moved up to Double-A Birmingham after impressive runs in the Twin City. Robert posted a staggering .453/.512/.920 batting line with eight homers and 24 RBIs in Winston-Salem in 19 games before being promoted, while Madrigal recorded a .313/.385/.448 line over his last 17 games with the Dash.

THE GIVE AND TAKE ON OFFENSE

Despite scoring just 24 runs over the last nine games, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd), on-base percentage (1st) and slugging percentage (2nd). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (58) and fifth in runs scored (368). However, in the second half, the Dash have struggled with runners in scoring position, hitting at a .212 (32-for-151) clip.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Through the first 16 games of the second half, the Dash have not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs. Here's the breakdown of the Dash's record in these games:

One-run games: 3-4

Two-run games: 1-4

Three-run games: 1-2

Four-run game: 1-0

KONNOR WITH A "K"

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington will make his ninth start for the Dash on Saturday against Fayetteville. A former third-round pick out of Mississippi State, Pilkington has allowed one run or fewer in eight out of 14 starts this year between Low-A Kannapolis and Winston. Last time out, Pilkington allowed one run in seven innings at Down East on July 1.

