Lutz, Aguilar Sweep Keys

July 6, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





ZEBULON, NC - A bases clearly double from Tristen Lutz in the eighth inning dashed a comeback from the Frederick Keys (5-12, 34-52) after they fell 8-3 to the Carolina Mudcats (9-8, 48-38) on Saturday night at Five County Stadium. It is the second straight series the Keys have been swept and marks the sixth straight loss. Frederick leaves Zebulon, NC winless in six contests at Five County Stadium in 2019. Ryan Aguilar finished 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs for Carolina while Zach Jarrett went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two runs scored. In the series, Aguilar had three doubles, a home run, six RBIs and five runs scored while Lutz brought home six runs as well.

After Jarrett hit a solo home run to bring the deficit to 5-3, the Mudcats got back-to-back singles to open up the bottom of the eighth. Tim Naughton struck out the next batter and then intentionally walked Aguilar with a vacant first base. That loaded the bases for Lutz, who poked a double into right field and made it to third base after Jarrett bobbled the ball. Naughton struck out the side to finish the inning and Justin Topa closed it out for Carolina in the ninth.

For the third straight game, the Mudcats scored a pair of runs in the opening frame. Wes Rogers led off with a triple and Aguilar doubled into the right field corner to score him. A batter later, Mario Feliciano hit an RBI single to make it 2-0 Carolina.

Cody Sedlock missed plenty of bats but dealt with traffic his entire outing. He allowed a run in the third inning and struggled in the fifth. He allowed two base hits and a big double to Aguilar that scored both runners and made it 5-1 Mudcats. After he got two quick outs, Sedlock was pulled after walking Rob Henry.

Sedlock (4-1) took his first loss of the season after allowing five runs on a season-high eight hits while also striking out eight batters, his highest total since April 8.

Meanwhile, Aaron Ashby pitched well for the Mudcats. The southpaw scattered five hits and gave up runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Jomar Reyes led off the fourth with a double to straight away centerfield and scored on Trevor Craport's groundball to get Fredrick on the board 3-1. Trailing 5-1 in the sixth, Jarrett hit a double and came in on Reyes' single.

Ashby (2-2) pitched a clean seventh to end his outing. He walked four batters and struck out three over seven innings, the third time in five starts he has completed seven frames.

The Keys head to Winston-Salem to take on the Dash for a three-game set starting on Sunday, July 7. RHP Zach Lewis (5-3, 5.95) takes the mound for the Dash. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00pm. Pregame coverage is set to start at 1:45pm on frederickkeys.com and the Tune In radio app.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.