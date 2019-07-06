Brewers reinstate OF Rob Henry from Carolina IL, place INF Trever Morrison on Carolina IL

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the activation of OF Rob Henry off the Carolina injured list and the placement of INF Trever Morrison on the Carolina injured.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with four on the injured list.

In summary:

7/6: INF Trever Morrison placed on Carolina injured list.

7/6: OF Rob Henry reinstated from Carolina injured list.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

