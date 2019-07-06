Birds Fall in Finale in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell behind early and could not recover as they dropped the finale game of the three-game set to the Lynchburg Hillcats 5-3 on Saturday night from City Stadium.

For the third time in the series, the Pelicans (9-8, 30-54) jumped on the scoreboard first. After Tyler Payne doubled to lead off the second inning, he later scrored in the inning on an RBI groundout by Kevonte Mitchell that put the Birds up 1-0.

Lynchburg (11-7, 43-41) responded in the bottom of the third inning as they tied the game on an RBI single by Wilbis Santiago that evened the score at 1-1.

The Hillcats took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after Javier Assad (L, 2-6) collected two outs in the inning, but surrendered a three-run homer to Mike Rivera that made it a three-run advantage for Lynchburg.

The Pelicans started to climb back in the fifth inning when they pushed Tyler Durna in from second on an RBI single from Payne that cut the gap to 4-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hillcats got the run back on a sacrifice fly from Will Benson that extended the Lynchburg lead to 5-2.

Myrtle Beach put another run on the board in the top of the sixth inning when Delvin Zinn scored Mitchell on a sacrifice fly that brought the Birds to within two runs at 5-3.

After the Pelicans put their first two men aboard in the eighth inning, Yapson Gomez entered the game and quieted the rally to lock up the save for the Hillcats and give Lynchburg a 5-3 win in the series finale.

The Pelicans will return home on Sunday night as they will open up a nine-game homestand against the Down East Wood Ducks at 6:05 on Sunday night. The Pelicans will send RHP Paul Richan to the hill (8-3, 4.15) against RHP Alex Eubanks (7-2, 2.40) for the Woodies.

