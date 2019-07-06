Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: July 6 at Lynchburg

July 6, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans conclude a three-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (a Cleveland Indians affiliate) with game three at 6:00 p.m. This evening, RHP Javier Assad (2-5, 3.42 ERA) starts for the Birds against LHP Kirk McCarty (1-2, 5.14 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

HILLCATS COME BACK, WALK OFF ON BIRDS TO SNAP STREAK

The Lynchburg Hillcats plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday to walk off over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4-3 from City Stadium. With the Birds leading 3-2, Jesus Camargo hit two straight batters, loading the bases with the first and scoring the tying run with the second. Will Benson then singled with the bases loaded for the walk-off hit. Earlier, the Pelicans jumped on the board first in the fifth when Kevonte Mitchell crushed his 10th home run of the season, a solo shot. The Hillcats came back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 2-1 lead, but the Birds stormed back in the eighth. With the bases loaded, two runs scored on a fielder's choice combined with an error to give the Birds a 3-2 advantage. In his start, Jack Patterson threw four shutout innings.

THE BIRDS ARE HOT!

After the Pelicans lost their first five games of the second half, the Birds have won nine of their last 11. With a win on Tuesday, the Pelicans won three-straight series for the first time since the Birds won nine-straight games, defeating Down East, Buies Creek and Salem in series from June 1-10, 2018. The Pelicans still have not won six contests in a row since July 10-16, 2018 when they won two games against Carolina at home and swept Down East in a four-game series.

THE FUTURE IS ROCKING

Pelicans catcher Miguel Amaya tied a career high with four hits on Thursday, going 4-for-5 with a home runs, two runs scored and three RBIs. For the second year in a row, Amaya will be representing the Cubs in the Futures Game in Cleveland on Sunday. In 2018, Amaya, as an 18-year-old, went 0-for-3 for the World Team. He will be playing for the National League squad this season. He will be joined by former Pelican (2017, '19) RHP Adbert Alzolay along with Carolina Leaguers in 2019 LHP D.L. Hall (Frederick), OF Jarren Duran (Salem), 3B Nolan Jones (Lynchburg), 2B Nick Madrigal and OF Luis Robert (Winston-Salem), RHP Brady Singer and LHP Kris Bubic (Wilmington) and C Sam Huff (Down East).

STRAIGHT FLEXING

After a season-long seven-game stretch without a home run, the Pelicans have hit 17 home runs in their last 17 games. Over that span, five different players have sent at least two balls out of the ballpark. D.J. Wilson has four long balls, Cam Balego has three over that span while Tyler Payne, Luke Reynolds and Aramis Ademan have two. Miguel Amaya hit a grand slam on Saturday and a solo home on the 4th of July. Grant Fennell and Kevonte Mitchell each over one long ball over the span. Only Fayetteville (19) has more than the Pelicans' 17 home runs in the league since June 16. The Woodpeckers have a one-home run lead over the Birds in second-half homers (17). Balego now has eight long balls on the season. That mark is second on the team behind Mitchell's 10.

LIGHTNING ON HIS FEET

Outfielder Zach Davis has made a name for himself on the bases in his career. Davis leads the league with 28 stolen bases. Because he has just played in 56 games, he is averaging 0.50 stolen bases per game. He has stolen two bases in the same game three times in 2019. A staple in the leadoff spot for the Pelicans, Davis has made 43 starts in the top spot in the order. The former Texas Tech Red Raider led all of the Cubs farm system with 38 stolen bases in 2018. On the offensive side, Davis has been on fire as well, hitting .393 (11-for-28) over his last seven games.

NEVER SKIP ARM DAY

The Pelicans have dominated on the mound over their last four games, allowing just six earned runs over 44.2 innings (1.21 ERA). Paul Richan, Ryan Kellogg, Erich Uelmen, Erick Leal and Jack Patterson were dominant in their starts, allowing just one earned run collectively over 28.2 combined frames (0.31 ERA), striking out 27.

FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE

After finishing a franchise-worst 21-46 in the first half of the season, the Birds have turned it around and have spent three days in first place in the Southern Division. It is the first time since 2017 that the Pelicans have been atop the division. A postseasonless 2018 snapped a string of eight-straight seasons with a playoff berth for the Birds. Even after a loss last night, the Pelicans still have a one-game lead in a very tight Southern Division. If the Pelicans win the division, the make the playoffs, but if Down East wins the division again, it will be tough because the tie breaker is best overall record. Due to the rough first half of the season, both Down East and Myrtle Beach would have to have monster second half in order for the Pelicans to make the postseason while finishing second to the Woodies.

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans overall ERA has dropped from 4.55 to 4.37 over this winning stretch of 11 games, going 9-2. Over those last 11, they own a team ERA of 3.23, which ranks fifth in the Carolina League over that span.

