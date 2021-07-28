Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 28)

July 28, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Greensboro for the second game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (29-44) vs. GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS (45-28)

RHP Davis Martin (2-5, 5.46 ERA) vs. RHP Santiago Florez (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

6:30 p.m. - First National Bank Field (Greensboro, NC)

Game #74

DASH SHUTOUT; EATEN BY FLURRY OF HOMERS

The Dash's losing streak stretched to four games Tuesday after Winston-Salem was dealt an 8-0 loss by the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Greensboro plated all eight of their runs via the long ball, using four homers to hand the Dash their seventh straight road loss. The scoring began after a two-run shot from Matt Gorski put the 'Hoppers in front in the second, setting the table for an offensive explosion one inning later. After loading the bases in the third, Jared Triolo blasted a grand slam to give Greensboro a comfortable 6-0 lead. Lolo Sanchez and Grant Koch added solo homeruns later in the contest to pilot the Grasshoppers to a 7-6 lead in the best-of-24 series.

The Dash were given strong relief appearances from Isaiah Carranza and Vince Arobio in the loss. Carranza fired two perfect innings and fanned a pair, while Arobio tossed one scoreless frame in his return from the development list.

HARD WORK PAYS OFF

After spending his first nine starts with Low-A Bradenton to open the year, Santiago Florez was promoted to High-A Greensboro, where he faces the Dash for the first time Wednesday.

Santiago credits his career year (5-3, 2.27 ERA between Low and High-A) to the time he spent during the 2020 offseason breaking down his mechanics and revamping his pitches. After working with three different pitching coaches and honing his command, Florez found consistent touch for the zone while developing extra bite on his off-speed pitches.

It took some time for the righty to put it all together, but after months of working the results started rolling in. Florez dominated the Low-A level, fanning 71 hitters in 52.2 innings, pitching two complete games with one shutout. An international free agent signee in 2016, Florez has developed a fastball that sits 95-97 while working in a plus curveball and solid changeup to miss opposing bats this year. With continued improvement, Florez can continue to sharpen the tools he honed during the 2020 offseason.

SCOUTING THE 'HOPPERS

Greensboro is one of the best offensive teams in the High-A East, ranking in the top five in homeruns, walks, and slugging. The Grasshoppers lineup wields four batters who have blasted 10 or more homeruns this year, while three 'Hoppers hitters have logged 40+ RBIs.

The final area that Greensboro dominates is on the base paths - with stolen bases. The Grasshoppers come into the series leading the High-A East in stolen bases with 109, good for a comfortable lead of 15 bases over second place Hudson Valley. Led by Lolo Sanchez (20 SBs), Greensboro has terrorized opponents with their running game this year, setting the table for a top-five statistical offense.

DASH ON THE LEADERBOARDS

Heading into their series with Greensboro, the Dash have several players ranking highly on the High-A East leaderboards. Luis Curbelo ranks sixth in homers with 15, while the power-hitting third baseman clocks in at eighth in RBIs (44) and second in doubles (17).

Elsewhere, Duke Ellis ranks third in the High-A East in stolen bases (23), while Lenyn Sosa holds second place in the league in hits (81) while amassing the longest hitting streak by any player during the 2021 season (17 games).

On the pitching side, Davis Martin leads the league in starts (15) and is tied for eighth in strikeouts (71), while Caleb Freeman clocks in at sixth in the league in saves (6).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Ryan Newman and the Dash turn to Johan Dominguez in the third game of the series Thursday. The righty has faced Greensboro twice this year, allowing five runs in four innings in his first start before bouncing back with a six-inning, one unearned run showing on June 16.

The former first-rounder Quinn Priester starts against the Dash for the third time this year. The righty has allowed six earned runs in nine innings against the Dash, allowing five runs in his first start on June 1.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.