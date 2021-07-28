Huascar Ynoa Scheduled to Rehab in Rome Sunday

July 28, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME, Ga. - The Rome Braves announced on Wednesday evening that Atlanta Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa is scheduled to make a rehab appearance at State Mutual Stadium on Sunday, August 1 at 2 p.m. vs. the Asheville Tourists.

Ynoa, the native of the Dominican Republic, is in his seventh season in the Braves organization, and has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Throughout his MLB career, Ynoa has earned a 4.54 ERA with a 4-2 record in 20 appearances. In the 2018 season, Ynoa made 18 starts with the Rome Braves with a 3.63 ERA with 100 strikeouts in 91.2 innings pitched.

Sunday's game will mark Ynoa's first appearance since Spring Training on May 16, 2021 vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. He owned a 2.00 ERA in nine innings pitched and nine strikeouts.

Sunday's game is also another Family Fun Day Sunday. Fans can take advantage of a special ticket package that includes 4 tickets, 4 hats, 4 hamburgers, 4 sodas and 4 popcorns for just $50. The package will be sold for $70 on the day of game. To purchase tickets visit romebraves.com/tickets or call the box office at 706-378-5144.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.