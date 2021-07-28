Dash to Host Adult Summer Camp at Truist Stadium

July 28, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have announced a summer camp for adults on Thursday, August 12. Throughout the summer parents pick up their smiling, happy children from camp and wonder, "Why can't there be a camp for me?" Now there is.

To fit adults' busy schedules, this is a one-evening camp beginning when gates open at 6:15 p.m. on August 12. Thursdays at Truist Stadium are Lowe's Foods Thirsty Thursdays with $3 select beers and Tito's Pups in the Park nights with access for dogs. The Dash will be taking on the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 7:00 p.m. as part of the Battle of I-40 series.

Camp spots are very limited and can be reserved for $15 by calling 336-714-2287 ext. 228. More details are available by emailing joshua.schneider@wsdash.com. Camp registration includes a ticket to the game and a special Dash City Adult Summer Camp t-shirt.

"Why should we pay for our kids to go to fun camps all summer and not give ourselves the same opportunity to create memories?" asked Dash President C.J. Johnson. "Parents deserve this night out before the summer ends."

Adults are encouraged to participate in our summer camp activities which will include cornhole, sing-a-longs and googling what the appropriate amount is to pay a babysitter when you are an hour late.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.