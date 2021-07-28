Crim the Hero in 10th Inning Walk-Off

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads won the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader in dramatic fashion as Blaine Crim delivered a walk-off hit in the 10th inning to give the 'Dads a 3-2 win. The 'Dads split the twin bill, dropping the first game 5-3.

In the first game, the 'Dads went up 2-0 in the fourth. Kellen Strahm singled to center and got into scoring position with his fifth steal of the season. Trey Hair was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. David Garcia hit a ball to short but an error by the shortstop followed by the centerfielder's throwing error allowed both Strahm and Hair to score.

Greenville got a run across in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth to take a 5-2 lead. Crawdads starting pitcher Justin Slaten tossed 5.1 innings, giving up all five runs on six hits and one walk. He struck out nine batters but picked up the loss to move to 3-6 on the season.

The Crawdads did manage to get a run back in the seventh as singles by Garcia, Jonathan Ornelas, and Jake Guenther loaded the bases for Jared Walker, who knocked in the lead runner with a single. They were unable to capitalize on any more runs, falling 5-3 in the first game.

The evening continued with a second seven inning game. Seth Nordlin got the start for the 'Dads, allowing just two hits and a walk in five innings. He allowed one run and struck out four.

The 'Dads rallied to even the score in the bottom of the sixth. Hair singled and stole second base. Jonathan Ornelas delivered a double to right, scoring Hair and evening the score at 1.

The game stayed tied through seven, sending the game to extras. The Drive managed to bring in the designated runner at second base in the ninth.

The Crawdads kept the game alive, tying it at 2 with two outs in the inning. Garcia reached on a fielding error that allowed Jake Guenther, who had started the inning at second, to score.

The 'Dads sent the crowd home happy in the tenth. Frainyer Chavez started at second and was able to take third on a passed ball. Blaine Crim singled to left, scoring Chavez and giving the team their first walk-off of the season.

