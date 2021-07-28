MacDonald, Volpe, Bell Among Bright Spots in Loss

July 28, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks showed up to Dutchess Stadium today with malicious intent, decimating the first-place Hudson Valley Renegades 19-6.

Yasel Antuna led the way for Wilmington with four doubles and four runs batted in.

In total, 10 of the 15 Blue Rocks' hits were for extra-bases hits as they baffled Hudson Valley's pitching staff all night making them use six different pitchers in this game.

For the Gades, Anthony Volpe and Chad Bell carried the offense, each having multi-hit performances that included solo home runs.

Alexander Vizcaino made the spot start for the Renegades and took the loss to fall to 0-1. He allowed two earned runs in a third of an inning. For Wilmington, Alex Troop (4.25 ERA) got the win after pitching five innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out four.

The game ended with some laughter as first baseman Kyle MacDonald switched gloves to take the mound in the ninth inning. The righthander from Canada allowed a home run to Israel Pineda but also struck out Omar Meregildo to end the inning. He faced four batters in two-thirds of an inning. MacDonald also tripled in the bottom of the ninth.

On a happy note, the Renegades' home run streak was kept intact, with the team now having a home run in 12 straight games. They'll look to keep up this lengthy accomplishment going tomorrow when the two meet again at the same place, same time.

The teams meet again on Thursday.

Per the State of New York, the Renegades are now open at 100% capacity. Tickets continue to be a tremendous value starting as low as $6. Visit HVRenegades.com for ticket information and so much more.

Follow the Renegades on Social Media and listen to the "Renegades Weekly" Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.