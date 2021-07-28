Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... Bowling Green hit three homers in the series-opening win over Aberdeen 9-3 on Tuesday. Blake Hunt homered twice and Evan Edwards had one to boost the Hot Rods offense. Zack Trageton tossed the first 4.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits. He gave way to Ezequiel Zabaleta, who earned his third win of the season, pitching 2.1 innings and struck out two in his scoreless outing.

Hunting for Power... Blake Hunt homered twice in Tuesday's game against Aberdeen. Before Tuesday, Hunt's last homer was on June 25th, just over a month ago. This is the second time he has hit two home runs in a game this season, the last coming on May 29th in Asheville. This was the same game he had a career-high six RBIs.

The Cream Rises to the Top... The Hot Rods have been on an absolute tear this season, and that's continued into July. They have the fifth-highest team batting average this season while clubbing a High-A leading and team-record 118 homers. Bowling Green has scored the second-most runs in the High-A ranks (436). The pitching staff has worked wonders, too. BG is leading MiLB in WHIP (1.12). The club is also #1 in walks allowed, 7th in earned runs, and 12th in batting average against. The Hot Rods pitching staff also leads High-A in limiting hit batsmen, and are 8th in team ERA. BG still leads High-A in homers, but they're also fifth in the minors (five behind Las Vegas) and have more homers than 12 MLB teams.

Record-Streak... Bowling Green set their franchise record for their longest win streak at 11 games with a 5-4 walk-off win over the Braves on July 23rd. The streak beats the previous 10-game record set by the Hot Rods in 2018 & 2019. The streak started on July 11th in Rome against the Braves, and the Hot Rods carried it through the first half of the homestand, sweeping Winston-Salem in a six-game series.

Yesterday's Notes... Hunt hit two homers for the second time both this season and in his career... He and Edwards went back-to-back in the third... BG has gone back-to-back twice this month... Hunt also had his 14th multi-hit and 11th multi-RBI game of the season... He also extended his hitting streak to seven games... Witherspoon extended his hit streak to nine games... He also had his 13th multi-hit game of the season... Mead had his sixth multi-hit game of the year... He's got a four-game hit streak... Edwards has six multi-hit efforts in 2021... Qsar extended his hit streak to six games while logging his 10th multi-RBI game this season... Trageton picked off his second baserunner of the season in the first inning

Now pitching: Michael Mercado... The righty has struck out 15 batters over his last three outings. This is the most during any three-game span for Mercado this season. This will be his third start this year against Aberdeen. Through the first three appearances, he has posted a 5.00 ERA over 9.0 innings of work against the Ironbirds.

