Grasshoppers Belt Four Homers as Dash Fall 8-0 in Series Opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. - It was a tough night for the Winston-Salem Dash as they fell 8-0 in the series opener on Tuesday against the Greensboro Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field.

Greensboro began their home run-dominated barrage in the second inning as Dash starter Kaleb Roper allowed a two-run longball to Matt Gorski to put the Hoppers ahead 2-0.

The third inning proved more of a struggle for Roper as he loaded the bases on a leadoff walk and two consecutive singles. This set the table for Jared Triolo to step up and belt a grand slam over the center field wall to give Greensboro a hefty 6-0 edge. Despite allowing the grand slam, Roper followed by striking out the next three batters in order.

Edgar Navarroentered in the home half of the fourth inning, where he met similar circumstances allowing a home run to Lolo Sanchez.

In a turn of the tables, Isaiah Carranza relieved Navarro in the fifth and pitched two perfect innings while striking out two batters.

McKinley Moore toed the rubber in the seventh and allowed the fourth home run of the night to Grant Koch, putting the Greensboro ahead at 8-0, the score by which they took a first game victory.

Grant Ford(6-1) took the win for Greensboro while Colin Selby tallied his second save on the year. Kaleb Roper (0-3) took the loss for the Dash.

The two teams will go head-to-head on Wednesday night for game two at First National Bank Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

