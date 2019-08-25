Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 25 at Potomac)

After splitting the first two games of a three-game set, Winston-Salem rounds out its series against the Potomac Nationals on Sunday afternoon at Pfitzner Stadium. The Dash enter the day three games back of Fayetteville for the second-half Southern Division wild card spot with nine contests left to play.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (30-30, 68-56) at Potomac Nationals (31-29, 61-66)

LHP Taylor Varnell (1-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Tetreault (2-2, 2.36 ERA)

Game #125 (Away Game #64)

6:35 p.m. - Pfitzner Stadium (Woodbridge, Va.)

STIEVER SHINES IN 1-0 LOSS

Jonathan Stiever tossed his ninth quality start in 11 High-A outings on Saturday, but the Potomac Nationals edged the Dash 1-0 in the middle match at Pfitzner Stadium. Stiever, who ultimately earned the no-decision on Saturday, went six innings and allowed six hits while walking one and striking out five. The former fifth-round pick out of Indiana lowered his ERA to 2.22 at the High-A level. Despite Stiever's magnificent performance, Potomac broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning against Jacob Lindgren. With one out, Omar Meregildo was hit by a pitch. Following a Jack Sundberg single, Cole Freeman walked to load the bases. Then, KJ Harrison grounded a run-scoring fielder's choice to put Potomac ahead for good.

THE FIRST-ROUNDER IS HERE

Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. In 22 games played with the Dash, the first-rounder has recorded at least one RBI in 13 games.

WALKER, REMILLARD NAMED ALL-STARS

Steele Walker and former Dash utility infielder Zach Remillard earned CL Year-End All-Star honors, the league office announced on Thursday. Walker has won CL Player of the Week on two separate occasions this season (June 10-16 and July 29-August 4), and hit for the third cycle in Dash history on June 14 at Carolina. Before his promotion to Double-A Birmingham on July 31, Remillard was one of the most consistent players in the league. The former Coastal Carolina star led Winston-Salem with a .289 batting average.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Walker has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup. Over his last 21 games played, Walker is 30-for-85 with two homers, eight doubles, a triple and 15 runs. Rated the sixth-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, Walker ranks fourth in the CL with a 133 WRC+.

VARNELL MAKES THIRD HIGH-A START

Left-hander Taylor Varnell will be making his third start in a Dash uniform on Sunday afternoon at Pfitzner Stadium. A week ago, Varnell earned his first High-A victory by allowing just one run in six innings of work against the P-Nats. A 29th-round pick out of Oral Roberts University in 2018, Varnell has impressed in his short time in the White Sox farm system. Last year, Varnell posted a 1.97 ERA in 10 starts with the AZL White Sox. This season with Low-A Kannapolis, Varnell yielded a 3.23 in 20 starts with the Intimidators. The left-hander grew up in Elk City, Oklahoma, but he went to high school in Sayre, Oklahoma. Before Varnell went to Oral Roberts, he went to Western Oklahoma State College in Altus, Oklahoma.

GUNNING FOR THE PLAYOFFS

In spite of winning eight out of its last 11, Winston-Salem sits three games back of Fayetteville for the second-half Southern Division wild card spot with nine games remaining on its schedule. This comes after finishing second in the first half with a 38-26 record. In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of six games, the Dash have only played contests in the second half where the margin of victory or defeat was four runs or less. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 54 games:

One-run games: 6-14

Two-run games: 9-6

Three-run games: 8-4

Four-run games: 3-4

WELL-ROUNDED OFFENSIVELY

Despite getting shut out yesterday, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top four in batting average (4th, .251), on-base percentage (2nd, .331) and slugging percentage (2nd, .381).

