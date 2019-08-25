Carolina League MVP Mario Feliciano Promoted to Double-A

August 25, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two moves affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the assignment of catcher and Carolina League MVP Mario Feliciano to Double-A Biloxi and the reinstatement of C Nathan Rodriguez from the Carolina injured list.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with four on the injured list.

In summary:

8/25: C Mario Feliciano assigned to Double-A Biloxi from Carolina.

8/25: C Nathan Rodriguez reinstated from Carolina injured list.

