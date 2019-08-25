Eighth Inning Spoils Keys Comeback

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - A wild, offensive-fueled contest saw the Frederick Keys (51-77/22-37) drop a 9-7 shoot-out to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (65-65/34-27) on Sunday evening at Segra Stadium. After five innings without recording a hit, the Keys offense rallied for seven runs in the seventh inning to take a four-run lead that was spoiled by a Woodpecker six-run, eighth inning. Chandler Taylor's bases-loaded double proved to be the difference maker. It marks the eighth time the Keys have dropped a rubber match this season.

The Keys offense struggled early on against Parker Mushinski, who took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Trailing 3-0 into the seventh, Frederick's offense came to life. After the first two runners reached, J.C. Escarra lined a double into right field that scored both runners and brought the Keys within a run.

Mushinski was then replaced by Humberto Castellanos, who walked a batter and then struck out a man before he gave up an RBI single to Daniel Fajardo that tied the game. With runners at first and second, third baseman David Hensley committed a fielding error that allowed the go-ahead run to cross. After a Cole Billingsley ground-out made it 5-3 Keys, Sean Miller hit an infield single to second base that scored two more runs to give the Keys a four-run lead.

Things fell apart in the bottom of the eighth for Frederick. After the first two runners reached, Reed Hayes came on in relief. Scott Schreiber then doubled in a run and Hayes walked a batter to load the bases. A costly fielding error by Escarra allowed a run to score to make it 7-5, and after Ross Adolph was hit-by-a-pitch, Taylor laced a double to deep center field that cleared the bases and put the Woodpeckers on top 9-7.

Cionel Perez (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth inning to earn the win. Hayes (1-3) was charged with the loss after he surrendered four runs (three earned) on a walk and two hits in just two-thirds of an inning.

Luis Perez got the start for the Keys, his second of the season. He allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings, his longest outing of the season. Zach Matson pitched in relief and gave up a pair of runs while striking out five in 2.1 frames. The three pitchers combined to hit five Woodpeckers, a season-high.

The Keys head to Down East to take on the Wood Ducks starting on Monday, August 26. LHP Cameron Bishop (1-9, 4.83) takes the mound for Frederick opposite RHP Reid Anderson (6-7, 4.21) for Down East. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app.

The Keys return home for the final five games of the season from Friday, August 30-Monday, September 2. Homestand highlights include Art in the Park Night with a jersey auction benefiting the Frederick Arts Council, Wrestling Night with Jake the Snake Roberts, a Baby Shark Picnic and Fan Appreciation Day. For tickets, fans can visit frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9939.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

