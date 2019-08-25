Castro Makes MLB Debut, Becomes 179th Hillcat to Make Majors

Lynchburg, Va. - Former Lynchburg Hillcats shortstop Willi Castro made his Major League debut for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, August 24, against the Minnesota Twins. He started the game at shortstop and batted seventh in Detroit's lineup, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The Twins beat the Tigers, 8-5, at Target Field.

The Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico native was signed by the Indians as an International Free Agent in 2013. On July 31, 2018, Castro was traded to the Tigers in a deal that netted the Tribe Leonys Martin. The switch-hitter played in 606 minor league games prior to his call-up to The Show, batting .273 across nearly seven seasons.

Castro appeared in 123 games in a Hillcats uniform during the 2017 season as the club's everyday shortstop. He was a Carolina League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star that year, batting .290 with 11 home runs, 58 RBI, 26 doubles and 19 stolen bases. Castro finished among the Carolina League leaders with 140 hits (second), a .290 batting average (fourth) and 69 runs scored (sixth). The Indians placed him on the club's 40-man roster following the 2017 campaign.

Ranked by MLB.com as the Detroit Tigers No. 11 overall prospect, Castro has proven to be a durable player, never playing less than 119 games in a full season. The 22-year-old has been an All-Star in four consecutive minor league seasons since 2016 and has stolen at least 16 bags in three straight years.

This season, Castro led the International League with eight triples while playing for Triple-A Toledo. He also ranks second in the league with 140 hits. Overall, the shortstop batted .301 with 11 home runs and set career-highs with 62 RBI, 28 doubles and 217 total bases across 119 contests.

Castro is the 179th Hillcats player to make his Major League debut since 1995. He becomes the sixth former Hillcats player to make their MLB debut this season, joining Aaron Civale and Bobby Bradley, Yu Chang, Zach Plesac and Ryne Harper.

