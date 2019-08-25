Mudcats Limited to Two Hits in 5-2 Loss to Lynchburg

August 25, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, NC - Christian Taugner allowed three runs on just two hits over five innings in his start, but the Carolina offense was held to two hits while scoring only two runs in a 5-2 series finale loss to the Hillcats on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium. Carolina fell a victory shy of a sweep with the loss, but took the series overall two games to one.

The Mudcats (25-37, 64-67) did score first in Sunday's finale, but managed just one other run the rest of the way while being held to just two hits overall in the loss. The Mudcats also scored a run in the second, but the Hillcats (27-33, 59-68) had already scored three times in the second and were up 3-2 before adding runs in the sixth and seventh while taking the finale and avoiding a three-game sweep.

Juan Mota started for Lynchburg and earned the victory after pitching through the fifth with just one hit and two runs allowed. Mota (W, 3-3, 3.68) also struck out six and walked four, including two walks in the first that led to a Carolina run on a sac fly from Pat McInerney and a bases loaded run scoring walk to Rob Henry in the second. Mota went on to retire the next 10 batters he faced in consecutive order following the bases loaded walk before leaving after the fifth.

The Lynchburg pitching staff recorded 21 straight outs between the second and ninth, including 10 straight from Mota, six straight by reliever Felix Tati, three straight by Justin Garza and two straight to start the ninth by Aaron Pinto. Tati (H, 6) pitched through two scoreless between the sixth and seventh and totaled three strikeouts. Garza (H, 1) then worked a scoreless eighth and Pinto (S, 2) eventually earned the save with two strikeouts and one hit allowed in the ninth.

Taugner (L, 5-10, 5.16) pitched through the fifth with three runs allowed on just two hits. Of those three runs, only one ended up being earned as his defense was charged with two errors during Lynchburg's three run second inning. Taugner struck out four, but also walked four while working through the fifth on 87 pitches (49 strikes).

Lynchburg's three run second included a lead off walk from Jonathan Laureano and continued with a single from Jodd Carter. An error in right from Rob Henry on Carter's hit allowed both runners to move up a base and a wild pitch from Taugner allowed a run in. That run tied the game, while the go-ahead scored moments later when Carter scored on a dropped throw at the plate after Steven Kwan hit a fielder's choice to third. Third baseman Eddie Silva came home with his throw, but the ball was dropped by catcher Nathan Rodriguez allowing a run to score. Another wild pitch later in the inning would scored the third Lynchburg run while putting the Hillcats up 3-1 in the game.

The Mudcats came back with Rob Henry's bases loaded walk with two outs in the second to make it 3-2, but Mota escaped the jam while striking out Payton Henry to end the inning. Carolina originally loaded the bases with a one out single from Trever Morrison, a walk from Rodriguez and a hit by pitch from Jackie Urbaez. They, ended up settling, however, for just the one run in the inning.

Relievers Matt Hardy, Cody Beckman and Michael Petersen went on to combine on the final three frames for Carolina following Taugner's start. Hardy was the first man up out of the Carolina pen and ended up allowing two runs on three hits, all doubles, between the sixth and seventh innings. Beckman then worked a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts and Petersen worked a scoreless ninth.

Lynchburg's final two runs of the game came across in the sixth on a RBI double from Laureano and a RBI double from Collins in the seventh. Both runs scoring hits were against Hardy and lifted the Hillcats to a 5-2 lead late in the game. Hardy began the sixth with a walk and the seventh by giving up a one-out double to Kwan.

Despite the loss, the Mudcats ended up taking two out of three in the series while starting out their final home stand at 2-1. Carolina's final home stand of the season will continue with game one of a four game series versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Monday night.

The game will air on the Mudcats Radio Network, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. It will also stream in high-definition video on MiLB.tv via paid subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.