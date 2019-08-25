P-Nats Blank Dash 4-0 in Sunday's Rubber Match

August 25, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WOODBRIDGE, Va. - For the second consecutive day, three Potomac pitchers combined to shut out the Dash, as Winston-Salem fell 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Pfitzner Stadium.

Potomac (32-29, 62-66) starter Jackson Tetreault (3-2) allowed just five hits while walking two and striking out seven over six scoreless frames. Jorge Pantoja followed with a perfect seventh before Hayden Howard locked up the victory with two scoreless innings to wrap it up.

The Nationals scored first against Dash (30-31, 68-57) starter Taylor Varnell (1-2) in the first inning. Jack Sundberg led off the first with a walk, and, two batters later, big league rehabber Ryan Zimmerman lofted an RBI double to left-center to make it a 1-0 contest.

In the fifth, Gilbert Lara started the inning with a single to center against Varnell. After Lara advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Sundberg, Cole Freeman ripped a two-run homer over the wall in left to put the Nationals up three. Potomac added its final tally in the seventh against Jose Nin.

The Dash's final two contests at Potomac marked the first time this season Winston-Salem has been shut out in back-to-back games, and the first time since August 5-August 6 at Frederick in 2016 that the Dash have fallen in back-to-back games in such fashion.

Winston-Salem now heads home for its last home series of the 2019 season, which starts on Monday against Salem and runs through Thursday. The Dash send right-hander Zach Lewis (6-6, 5.85 ERA) to the hill on Monday against Red Sox left-hander Jhonathan Diaz (7-8, 4.29 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App. Pregame coverage commences at 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's game will be the first-ever 336 Counts Community Day, with first pitch at 3:36 p.m., free parking and discounted food and beer prices.

The series with Salem continues with Winston Wednesday, with $10 presale tickets and the Dash wearing their retro Warthogs jerseys. Thursday, August 29, will be the final regular season home game of the 2019 season. The home finale is a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and a Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics. Additionally, there will be a Food Truck Festival prior to the game. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.