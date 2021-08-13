Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 13)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (33-54) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (55-32)

RHP Jeremiah Burke (1-1, 2.57 ERA) vs. RHP Quinn Priester (4-3, 3.09 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #87

DASH LOSE FOURTH STRAIGHT DESPITE LATE HOMER

After jumping ahead 2-0, the Winston-Salem Dash coughed up five straight runs to the Greensboro Grasshoppers en route to a 5-4 loss Thursday night.

The game, which started 45 minutes late due to rain, began with a pair of RBIs from Lazaro Leal and Jose Rodriguez in the second and third innings to put the Dash ahead 2-0. Come the fourth, Jared Triolo smashed his 11th homer of the year - halving the deficit and igniting the Greensboro offense.

The 'Hoppers reeled off the game's next four runs, with three RBIs from Will Matthiessen in the sixth and seventh innings. Come the eighth, the Dash clawed within a run after Yoelqui Cespedes launched a two-run homer into left center, but Will Kobos earned his second save of the series with a perfect ninth to clinch the Greensboro win.

Chase Solesky fired five innings of two-run (one earned) baseball, fanning seven and walking none in his second Dash start.

QUINN PRIESTER: THROWING SMOKE

When Quinn Priester was selected with the 18th pick in the 2019 draft, he became the first high school pitcher taken in the first round from Illinois since former All-Star Mike Foltynewicz. While his physical tools at 6'3" are very projectable, it's the gradual improvement made by the righty that has Pirates fans excited about his future.

Ranked as the #40 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, the right-hander spent the forced offseason in his hometown of Cary, IL pitching in the cold. After bundling with plenty of layers, the results were tangible - greater control of his pitch arsenal and greater rotation on his off-speed pitches.

Armed with a fastball that maxes at 98 mph, Priester continues to hone his off-speed offerings and heater, working with members of the big-league club as a non-roster invitee to Pittsburgh spring training the last two years. The former prep-star focused on locating his changeup, picking up pointers from current Pirate Steven Brault in the offseason.

THAT NAME SOUNDS FAMILIAR

Before the start of Thursday's game, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers promoted Ty Madrigal to Winston-Salem. The twin brother of former Dash player and first-round pick Nick Madrigal, Ty pitched in 24 games this year for Low-A Kannapolis, striking out 48 in 43 innings. Competing in his first MiLB season, Madrigal pitched at St. Mary's from 2016-2020, signing as a free agent after going undrafted in 2020.

DASH ON THE LEADERBOARDS

The Dash place a handful of players on various different leaderboards throughout the High-A East. Alex Destino and Luis Curbelo rank in the top 15 in slugging percentage, while the power-hitting duo ranks in the top 10 in homers as well. On the bases, Duke Ellis ranks fourth in the league in stolen bases with 23. Winston-Salem place two players in the top five in doubles as well, with Curbelo ranking third and Lenyn Sosa maintaining fifth in the High-A East in two-baggers.

MATTHEW FRAIZER: HIGH-A EAST SUPERSTAR AND GRADUATE

One of the standout performers for the Grasshoppers this year, Matthew Fraizer, ranked as one of the most lethal hitters in the league.The Grasshoppers outfield received a promotion to Double-A Altoona on August 5 after ranking first in the High-A East in average (.314), homers (20), total bases (175), OBP (.401), slugging (.578), runs (64), and OPS (.979).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Kaleb Roper toes the bump in the fifth game of the series Saturday. The righty from Tulane is slated for his 11th start and 12th appearance of the season with the Dash. Roper has struggled with allowing homers this year, allowing five big flies to the Grasshoppers this season.

Greensboro plans to activate and start Carmen Mlodzinski Friday for the righty's third start against the Dash. The 31st pick in the 2020 draft, Mlodzinski has been on the injured list since July 12, last appearing on July 10 in a start against Asheville.

